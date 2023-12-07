Top Army Heisman winners of all time ft. Doc Blanchard

Army hasn't had much success in the history of the Heisman trophy, which will be handed out on Saturday evening, with LSU's Jayden Daniels the frontrunner.

The program has only three Heisman winners but none since 1958. So, let's take a look at the three Army Heisman winners.

Top Army Heisman winners

#1 Doc Blanchard, RB, 1945

Doc Blanchard had a phenomenal three-year college career at Army. He finished third in Heisman voting in 1944, won it in 1945 and finished fourth in 1946.

In his Heisman-winning season, Blanchard rushed for 722 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also added 166 receiving yards and a recovering touchdown. He ended the year with 888 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns, which was his best college season.

Blanchard beat Army running back Glenn Davis, who finished second, and Oklahoma State running back Bob Fenimore, who finished third.

#2 Pete Dawkins, RB, 1958

The most recent Army Heisman winner is Pete Dawkins, who won the award in 1958.

In his final college season, Dawkins rushed for 428 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries. However, he added 494 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns for 922 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Dawkins beat out Iowa quarterback Randy Duncan, who finished second, and LSU running back Billy Cannon.

#3 Glenn Davis, RB, 1946

Glenn Davis had an incredible collegiate career at Army, finishing second in Heisman voting in 1944 and 1945, before winning it in 1946.

His 1945 season was his best statistical season, as he had 1143 yards from scrimmage, but Doc Blanchard won the award.

In 1946, Davis rushed for 712 yards on 113 carries and seven touchdowns. He also added 356 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns for 1068 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns.

Davis beat out Georgia running back Charley Trippi and Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack.