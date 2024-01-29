Top FSU players in 2024 NFL Playoffs ft. Jalen Ramsey, Dustin Hopkins and more

The Florida State Seminoles went undefeated this past season, but still failed to make the college football playoffs. Although FSU was left out of the college football playoffs, they had seven alumni playing in the NFL playoffs.

However, no Seminoles players are on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, the teams playing in the Super Bowl LVIII.

Top 5 FSU players who played in 2024 NFL playoffs

#1. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey played at Florida State from 2013 to 2015 and won the national championship in his first season with the team.

At FSU, Ramsey recorded 181 tackles, five sacks, 22 pass defenses, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

He ended up being drafted fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, and then went to the Los Angeles Rams where he won Super Bowl LVI. Later, he ended up being traded to the Miami Dolphins. In the Dolphins' lone playoff game this year, Ramsey had five tackles.

#2. Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns

Dustin Hopkins played four years at FSU

Dustin Hopkins was a kicker for the Florida State Seminoles from 2009 to 2012. At FSU, he went 88-for-112 on field goals and 202-for-207 on extra points. After bouncing around different teams, he found a home with the Cleveland Browns this year.

However, in the playoffs, Hopkins went 2-for-2 on extra points and didn't kick a field goal.

#3. Ronald Darby, Baltimore Ravens

Ronald Darby is a cornerback

Ronald Darby played three seasons at FSU from 2012 until 2014, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his tenure. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Darby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, and has since played in Washington, Denver, and now, Baltimore.

This season, Darby recorded 28 tackles and seven pass defenses. In two playoff games, he recorded seven tackles and one forced fumble.

#4. Dalvin Cook, Baltimore Ravens

Dalvin Cook signed with the Ravens

Dalvin Cook began the year with the New York Jets, but ended up asking for his release to could sign with the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff push. Cook played in the Ravens' AFC Divisional win over the Houston Texans and rushed for 23 yards on eight carries, but didn't get any carries in the AFC Championship game.

At FSU, Cook rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns on 687 carries in three seasons.

#5. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat had 6.5 sacks this season

Josh Sweat spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and recorded 196 tackles, 35 sacks, seven forced fumbles and an interception. In the playoffs this year, he recorded four tackles and one sack in the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.