Top hilarious Baylor uniform memes cracking up the Internet

Baylor's marketing department must be scrambling. It is not a good sign when fans mock your new uniforms on the internet, but that's exactly what's happening to the Texas school. It doesn't help that their new outfits look more than a little similar to a certain NFL franchise in Wisconsin.

Fans of the Baylor Bears, and those of rival schools like TCU and Texas Tech, have been mocking the new uniforms for looking similar to the home kit of the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand, people also seemed to mock the away kit for looking a bit like mustard in tone:

In general, fans took a shot at the Bears for not predicting this outcome:

For the time being, there's no way back for the Bears. They'll wear these uniforms for at least a season. Let's hope they have a proper season. Anything else would add insult to injury.

Fan reactions to the new Baylor uniforms

On Wednesday the Baylor Bears posted their three new uniform designs to their Instagram account. Fans of the Waco program were quick to react to the kits, with some putting the situation in stark terms:

"Today, I stand before you to discuss an issue that has sparked disappointment among many in our community: Baylor University's new football uniforms. What should have been a proud moment for our team has unfortunately turned into a fashion misstep that leaves much to be desired..."

Someone else thought they weren't bold enough with the new ones:

"We waited 5 years to add stripes?!?!"

Not all the reactions were negative, though. Some fans rallied behind the look.

However, fans were in general sad not to see the chrome uniforms return:

"Bro all ya’ll had to do was bring back the chrome dome… instead we kept neon yellow??"

This sort of reaction is likely far removed from the Bears' expectations. It'll be interesting to see what they come up with next season.

