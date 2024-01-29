Top Iowa State football players in NFL ft. Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and more

The Iowa State Cyclones are not known for being a top college football program but have some star players in the NFL.

They have 12 players in the competition, including San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who's set to play in the Super Bowl next month. There are also other former starting players from the Cyclones in the NFL.

Top five Iowa State Cyclones players in NFL

#1 Brock Purdy

Purdy was the starting quarterback for Iowa State for three seasons, starting eight games in his first campaign.

Iowa went 29-17 when he started. Purdy went 993-for-1,467 for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. After four seasons, he was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

He has led them to the 2024 Super Bowl. This season, he has gone for 308-for-444 for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

#2 Breece Hall

Breece Hall is the starting running back for the Jets

Breece Hall played for Iowa State from 2019 until 2021 and was a two-time Big 12 offensive player of the year.

In his three-year college career, he rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns, while also adding 734 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Hall is the starting running back for the New York Jets. In two seasons, has rushed for 1,457 yards in 24 games and nine touchdowns.

#3 David Montgomery

David Montgomery played at Iowa State from 2016 till 2018.

The Iowa State Cyclones had back-to-back great running backs, as after David Montgomery left, Breece Hall took over.

In three seasons at Iowa State, Montgomery had 2,926 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground, adding 582 receiving yards. Since being drafted in the third round in 2019, Montgomery has rushed for 4,624 yards and 80 touchdowns.

#4 Will McDonald IV

Will McDonald IV was a first-round pick in 2023.

Will McDonald IV was a member of the Iowa State Cyclones from 2018 until 2022, recording 125 tackles, 34 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

McDonald IV was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. In his rookie season, he recorded 14 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

#5 Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard played at Iowa State from 2014 until 2017.

Allen Lazard played at Iowa State from 2014 until 2017, recording 241 receptions for 3,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He went undrafted and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad but didn't play. He was signed off the Jaguars practice squad by the Green Bay Packers after five seasons.

The wide receiver signed with the New York Jets this off-season. In the NFL, Lazard has caught 192 receptions for 2,547 yards and 21 touchdowns.