Top Kansas and UNLV players not playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels are squaring off on Tuesday night against one another in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Both teams look strong and this should be a great matchup inside Chase Field. But some players on the roster will not be available.

Let's dive deeper into each program and see which significant players will not suit up in this game.

Top Kansas players not playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Jalon Daniels, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has been one of the top players in the nation entering the season. But due to a lingering back injury, he has been sidelined for all but three games and will not be available for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Daniels finished the three games going 56-of-75 (74.7 completion percentage) for 705 passing yards with five passing touchdowns, one interception and 27 rushes for 74 yards (2.7 yards per carry) without rushing touchdowns.

Jalon Daniels has been part of the program since entering college football in 2020 and will return to the program in the 2024 season.

In his career, he has gone 365-of-574 (63.6 completion percentage) for 4,297 yards with 31 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions while having 211 rushing attempts for 600 yards (2.8 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Top UNLV players not playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Jordyn Morgan, Defensive Back

Junior defensive back Jordyn Morgan will not be available for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In 2023, he has 55 total tackles (31 solo, 24 assisted) with a pair of interceptions and six pass deflections.

This was the first season that Morgan was with the UNLV Rebels. In 2021, he was a member of the Iowa State Cyclones. In his two-year career, he has 59 total tackles (31 solo, 26 assisted) with seven pass deflections and a pair of interceptions.

Courtney Reese, Running Back

Senior running back Courtney Reese is another player who will be unavailable for the bowl game as he also has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Reese has been a solid running back throughout the year as he has 59 carries for 233 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as four catches for 11 yards (2.8 yards per reception).

He spent the previous five seasons with the UNLV Rebels. He has 145 rushing attempts for 738 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns. He also plays well in the passing game and recorded 33 receptions for 164 yards (5.0 yards per catch) without any touchdown receptions.

