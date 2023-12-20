Top Minnesota and Bowling Green players not playing in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face one another in the Quick Lane Bowl. However, players are going to be missing and not remain available for this game for a bunch of different reasons, which we will dive into.

Let's take a deeper dive into their rosters and see which significant players for both sides are going to miss this game.

Top Minnesota players not playing in the Quick Lane Bowl

#1 Zach Evans, Running Back

Freshman running back Zach Evans is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be available for the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Quick Lane Bowl.

He has been a strong running back as a redshirt freshman, as he has 52 rushing attempts for 230 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as a pair of receptions for 15 yards (7.5 yards per catch).

He has played for the Golden Gophers throughout the previous two seasons and throughout that time, Evans has 58 carries for 259 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) as well as two catches for 15 yards (7.5 yards per reception).

#2 Athan Kaliakmanis, Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be playing in this bowl game.

Kaliakmanis has been the starting quarterback for the program this season, as he is 156-of-294 (53.1 completion percentage) for 1,838 yards with 14 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions, as well as 74 rushing attempts for 94 yards (1.3 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns.

He has spent each of his two college football seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as he is 216-of-405 (53.3 completion percentage) for 2,784 yards with 17 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He also rushed 108 times for 234 yards (2.2 yards per attempt) with three rushing touchdowns. Expect to see Cole Kramer as the backup quarterback in this game.

Top Bowling Green players not playing in the Quick Lane Bowl

#1 Ta'Ron Keith, Running Back

Junior running back Ta'Ron Keith has been a strong running back for the Bowling Green Falcons but will not be playing in this game as he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has done well, getting more of a role in each season, as he has 66 rushing attempts for 390 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns, as well as being a threat in the passing game with 44 catches for 457 yards (10.4 yards per reception) with three touchdown catches.

Keith has spent each of his four college football seasons with Bowling Green and has done well, as he recorded 151 carries for 693 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as 105 catches for 1,049 yards (10.0 yards per reception) with eight touchdown catches.

#2 Jalen Huskey, Cornerback

Sophomore cornerback Jalen Huskey has been playing well this season but is going to be out of this game as he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has been a force in the secondary for the Falcons this season, as he recorded 53 total tackles (31 solo, 22 assisted) with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six pass deflections and six interceptions.

He has played two seasons with Bowling Green and he has had 60 total tackles (35 solo, 25 assisted) with six pass deflections, one forced fumble and four interceptions in his collegiate career.

