Top Oklahoma players not playing in Alamo Bowl game against Arizona

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 14 Arizona Wildcats are preparing for battle in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. These teams will be highly competitive against one another, but the Sooners will be without some of their superstars for a myriad of reasons.

Let's take a look at the Oklahoma roster and see which players will not be on the field for the Sooners in this bowl game.

Top Oklahoma players not playing in the Alamo Bowl

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel will not participate in the Alama Bowl as he has entered the transfer portal and joined the Oregon Ducks. Since joining the Sooners, Gabriel has been the starting quarterback and had an outstanding season, finishing fourth in the nation with an 87.4 QBR.

The signal-caller also went 266 of 384 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,660 yards with 30 passing touchdowns to six interceptions while running 93 times for 373 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel spent the previous two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners after transferring from the UCF Knights, where he was their quarterback from 2019-2021.

Overall, he has incredible numbers as he is 1050 of 1664 (63.1 completion percentage) for 14,865 yards with 125 passing touchdowns to 26 interceptions and 349 rushing attempts for 1,060 yards (3.0 yards per carry) with 26 rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Major, Running Back

Senior running back Marcus Major also has entered the transfer portal and will not be playing in the Alamo Bowl. He has been a good weapon for the Sooners as he has posted 78 rushing attempts for 308 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown and 12 receptions for 75 yards (6.3 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception.

Major spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners and has been a strong back. He recorded 194 rushing attempts for 833 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns and 23 catches for 177 yards (7.7 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown catches.

Key Lawrence, Defensive Back

Senior defensive back Key Lawrence has been a solid player in the Sooners' secondary but is officially out as he entered the transfer portal. He has done well this season as he posted 44 total tackles (29 solo, 15 assisted) with a forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass deflections.

Lawrence played the 2020 season with Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma for the previous three years. He has been a force as he has 156 total tackles (94 solo, 62 assisted) with 11 pass deflections, one sack, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

