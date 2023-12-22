Top Oklahoma State players not playing in Texas Bowl game against Texas A&M

The 20th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up to face the Texas A&M Aggies in the Texas Bowl. However, due to a multitude of factors, they are not going to have their full arsenal of players available for the game. Which integral players are going to miss the game for the Oklahoma State Cowboys? Let's take a look at what the roster is going to look like.

Top Oklahoma State Cowboys not playing in the Texas Bowl

Jaden Bray, Wide Receiver

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Bray is not going to be playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl as he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been a quality receiver for the program this season as he had 30 catches for 382 yards (12.7 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown grabs.

Bray has been with the program for three years and has been getting more playing time this season. In his collegiate career, he has 48 receptions for 686 yards (14.3 yards per catch) with four touchdown receptions.

Blaine Green, Wide Receiver

Bray is not the only wide receiver going to be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as redshirt sophomore Blaine Green will also join him in missing this game. He has not played since Nov. 11 but still is a sizable departure for the program. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 102 yards (7.8 yards per catch) but could not find the end zone.

He has been with the program since 2021 but missed all of 2022. In his collegiate career, he has 34 catches for 416 yards (12.2 yards per reception) with one receiving touchdown.

Jaden Nixon, Running Back

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are also gonna be without sophomore running back Jaden Nixon as he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been involved in the offense this year as he posted 50 rushing attempts for 197 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown, as well as 12 catches for 123 yards (10.3 yards per reception) and a receiving touchdown.

Nixon was part of the program for three seasons and had carved out a decent role for himself. In his collegiate career, he has 110 rushing attempts for 500 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns, as well as 34 receptions for 315 yards (9.3 yards per catch) and four rushing touchdowns.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season