Top Oregon players not playing in Fiesta Bowl game against Liberty

The eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks and the 23rd-ranked Liberty Flames are going to square off against one another in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. However, the Ducks are going to be without some critical players who have been playing well for the program over the last few years.

There are going to be some significant players who will not be on the field against Liberty, so here's a look at who is going to be missing this critical New Year's Six bowl game:

#1. Josh Delgado, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Josh Delgado has been dealing with a leg injury that has forced him to miss more than a full year of action. However, he also added his name to the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been part of the program since 2019 and while injuries have plagued him, he still has been an integral part of the offense.

He has 15 receptions for 195 yards (13.0 yards per catch) without a touchdown. He has shown a lot of talent but just has been unable to get going and stay on the field.

#2. Noah Whittington, Running Back

Junior running back Noah Whittington suffered a torn ACL back on Sept. 23 and had his season completely end just three games into the season. He finished with 20 carries for 146 yards (7.3 yards per rushing attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as 10 catches for 78 yards (7.8 yards per reception).

He has been with the Oregon Ducks for the last two seasons and was part of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. In his collegiate career, he has 276 rushing attempts with 1,581 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns as well as 47 receptions for 310 yards (6.6 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

#3. Trikweze Bridges, Defensive Back

Junior wide receiver Trikweze Bridges entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be appearing in this bowl game against the Liberty Flames. Bridges has not been on the field enough this season to be a huge factor as as he has 16 total tackles (seven solo, nine assisted) with a pair of pass deflections.

He has been with the program for the previous four seasons and has 91 total tackles (54 solo, 37 assisted) with eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.

#4. Kris Hutson, Wide Receiver

When looking at the offensive numbers for junior wide receiver Kris Hutson this season, it has been disappointing. He has only recorded an eight-yard reception throughout the season and has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hutson has shown the ability to be a strong wide receiver throughout his collegiate career.

He has done very well through four years as he has 80 catches for 936 yards (11.7 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown catches throughout his four seasons with the Oregon Ducks.

List of all the players not playing against Liberty

The Oregon Ducks are going to be dealing with a bunch of players missing the Fiesta Bowl due to multiple reasons. Whether it be because of injuries, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, or preparing for the 2024 NFL draft, there are going to be a few players missing this game:

Player Position Reason Daymon David Safety Transfer Portal Ashton Cozart Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Kris Hutson Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Bryan Addison Defensive Back Transfer Portal Trikweze Bridges Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Von Reames Wide Receiver Transfer Portal Tevita Pome'e Defensive Lineman Transfer Portal Ty Thompson Quarterback Transfer Portal Josh Delgado Wide Receiver Leg/Transfer Portal Andrew Boyle Kicker Undisclosed Noah Whittington Running Back Foot

