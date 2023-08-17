In college football, kickers can make or break a game in a split-second, depending on just how accurate their kicking is. Let's look at the top seven college football kickers of the 2023 season.

#7: Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

As a 3-star recruit, Vanderbilt committed Brock Taylor's skills are impressive. The Knoxville native was a finalist for the Under Armour All-American Game and also showcased his elite-level talent in December last year when he scored on 15 out of 15 field goal attempts, ending with a 118 kickoff score. Scouts regularly praise Taylor’s competitive edge, which could serve him well with big games going down the wire.

#6. Parker Lewis, Ohio State

The Buckeyes will have All-Pac-12 kicker Parker Lewis as a legitimate option on kickoffs coming into the season. He earned the honors playing for the USC Trojans last season, where he converted on 17-of-22 field goal attempts. He also had touchbacks on 27-for-34 kickoffs as a sophomore with the Trojans. But for now, he’s all-in with Ohio State after a visit to a Buckeyes scrimmage, which Lewis considered “an unreal experience.”

#5. James Turner, University of Michigan

Louisville transfer James Turner had a stellar four years for the Cardinals, wherein he was named an All-ACC honorable mention after multiple incredible performances. He set multiple school records for Louisville and had his best season last year going 38 for 39 on extra points, as well as 20 for 22 field goal attempts. He recently decided to finish his final two years at Michigan where he’d be quite the veteran at this point--not to mention an excellent asset on the offensive end.

#4. David Olano, University of Illinois

According to Kohl’s Professional Camps, Olano is classified as one of the best college football kickers in the 2023 class. He is ranked as a 5-star kicker as a 3-star recruit, and a few of his early highlights include a 50-yard field goal during the All-American Bowl held at the Alamodome. This field goal was the longest ever recorded in the history of the event, further solidifying his striking at the D1 level. Currently, Olano is running with veteran specialists on the team, which bodes well for the upcoming season for the Fighting Illini.

#3. Will Reichard, Alabama

In 2022, Reichard managed to rank ninth in the nation in terms of field goals per game. He also never missed a PAT for the entire season, on top of converting on 13 out of 14 field goal attempts within the 40-yard line. His performance last year was punctuated by a season-high 52-yard field goal versus Texas, and his inclusion to the All-SEC second team. He is considered one of the most reliable kickers in the history of the Crimson Tide and will surely want to keep that going heading into the 2023 season.

#2. Colton Boomer, University of Central Florida

Few kickers in college football are as accurate as Boomer, which makes him a critical component of coach Gus Malzahn’s offense. Inside the 40-yard line, Boomer completed a total of 11 kicks last season and never missed inside the 50-yard line (3-3). The current sophomore also successfully made 14-15 field goal attempts last year, punctuated by his 43-yard season high vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. He’ll surely be one to watch once the new season rolls around.

#1. Peyton Woodring, University Of Georgia

The Bulldogs are getting themselves an elite kicker in incoming freshman Peyton Woodring, who is probably one of the best kickers in the history of Louisiana high school football. A highly touted prospect in the class of 2023, Woodring was consistently ranked the #1 kicker in the nation. He finished second in his class with a combined 109.75 points total for average distance and hang time for his kickoffs, which bode well heading into his college career.