Tory Horton 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado State receiver

Colorado State Rams receiver Tory Horton is expected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Horton began his college career at Nevada before transferring to Colorado State. In 2024, Horton only played in five games due to injuries after back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yards.

Horton is expected to be a Day 2 pick, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

"Horton's versatility in playing both outside and in the slot, along with his experience as a punt returner, adds value to his draft stock," NFL Draft Buzz's article read. ... "Teams looking for a receiver who can contribute on special teams and develop into a starting role will find Horton an appealing option."

Ahead of the draft, here are three landing spots for Horton.

Tory Horton NFL draft landing spots

#1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were just eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills didn't have a true No. 1 receiver in 2024. They just relied on multiple receivers. Buffalo should look to draft a couple of receivers, and Horton makes a lot of sense.

Horton needs to work on his route-running, but he can be a deep ball threat and someone who can catch passes in the middle of the field.

#2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need to give Drake Maye more weapons to throw to this season.

The Patriots should look to sign a top receiver and then draft a couple. They could select Horton on Day 2 to be an impact receiver. He can be the Patriots' No. 2 or No. 3 receiver.

Horton finished his college career with 27 touchdowns in five years, so he is also a good red-zone option for Maye and the Patriots.

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was terrible at the end of the year, and they must add multiple receivers this offseason.

George Pickens is a good receiver, but NFL teams can double-team him because they don't have many weapons around him. Horton can be a nice secondary option alongside Pickens.

