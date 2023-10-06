Travis Hunter injury update: Will he play this week?

Travis Hunter, one of most outstanding current players in college football, has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a lacerated liver.

The original timeline saw the wide receiver/cornerback potentially be available for the Colorado Buffaloes' upcoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, things may not be as simple.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders understands what Hunter can do as the two were together in Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the season. Coach "Prime" already discussed wanting to be a bit cautious and not have him rush back onto the field too soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders recently spoke about the injury to Hunter and when he would want to see the two-way star return (via Brian Howell).

"I would love for [Travis Hunter] to be out until the bye week," he said (H/t On3).

That means Hunter will likely not play in either of the next two games against Arizona State or the Stanford Cardinal. Colorado has a bye in Week 8 of the college football season and will want to make sure that he is 100 percent healthy before stepping foot back onto the field.

Colorado has lost their last two games with Hunter out injured having started the season 3-0.

How did Travis Hunter get injured?

Travis Hunter was initially injured during the 45-43 double-overtime home win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams. During the first quarter, Hunter was hit by senior defensive back Henry Blackburn a bit late. He went down and was out for a little while.

He returned to the game during the second quarter but was taken out shortly after and sent to the hospital. Blackburn received death threats for causing the injury but the issue was resolved.

Can Colorado win its next two games before getting Hunter back?

The Colorado Buffaloes had their two toughest games of the season without arguably their best player on the field. They were manhandled by the Oregon Ducks 42-6 and played an uber-competitive 48-41 loss to the USC Trojans to open up their Pac-12 Conference schedule.

However, their next two games are against the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Stanford Cardinal. The two programs are a combined 2-8 to begin the season and Deion Sanders' team will be expected to pick up wins.

If the Buffaloes want to be a bowl team this season, they need to beat lesser opponents.