Colorado Football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders and more

Colorado aims to get back on the winning track as they go up against Pac-12 rival Arizona State in Week 6 of the college football season this weekend. Their prospects appear promising as the Sun Devils have been abysmal this season, managing to win only one of their five games so far.

The Buffaloes started the 2023 season on a brilliant note. Under new coach Deion Sanders' wing, they won their first three games, which came against TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. However, they've lost their last two matchups to Pac-12 powerhouses, USC and Oregon.

Colorado still has a couple of players on their injury list as they travel to Tempe, Arizona. Let's examine the current status of the Buffaloes' players.

Colorado Football Injury Report Week 6

Colorado currently has five players on their injury list ahead of the matchup against Arizona State on Saturday. Safety Shilo Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter headline the Buffaloes’ injury list as the absence of both starters has been noticeable in the team.

Other players on the list include safety Myles Slusher, cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove and cornerback Carter Stoutmire. Notably, all the players on the program’s injury list belong to the defensive side of the field. However, Travis Hunter doubles as a wide receiver.

Shilo Sanders' injury update

Sanders was absent from the Buffaloes' previous game against USC due to a kidney injury he suffered against Oregon in Week 4. Despite returning to practice, there is uncertainty regarding his availability for the upcoming matchup against Arizona State on Saturday.

Travis Hunter's injury update

Hunter is currently sidelined with a liver laceration he suffered after a violent hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn. According to Deion Sanders, he is expected to return to action in two to three weeks, which means he will miss the Buffaloes' next two games.

Myles Slusher's injury update

Myles Slusher has been sidelined for the past four games due to an unspecified injury having appeared in the season opener against TCU. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to participate in the upcoming game against Arizona State on Saturday.

Kyndrich Breedlove's injury update

Breedlove was sidelined in the previous game due to an unspecified injury he sustained against Oregon. He notably played the Buffaloes' first four games of the season. His availability for the Saturday showdown against Arizona State remains uncertain.

Carter Stoutmire's injury update

Stoutmire did not participate in the last game due to an undisclosed injury. He has played in two games so far this season and it is currently unclear whether he will be available to play in Saturday's matchup against Arizona State.