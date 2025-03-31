Travis Hunter’s GF shares heartwarming hug & gives a rose to his brother Trayvis ahead of his OT7 game

Travis Hunter is preparing for the 2025 NFL draft, and he's widely considered one of the can't-miss prospects in the event. He enjoyed a stellar collegiate football career with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

However, the Buffaloes' standout isn't the only member of his household with elite potential. That's right. Hunter's younger brother, Trayvis, has been earning plaudits since 2024 for his silky route-running and ball-catching skills. The Effingham County High School (in Springfield, Georgia) star is slowly but surely becoming a Division I-caliber product.

Ahead of Trayvis' OT7 game, Travis Hunter and his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, paid him a visit. Lenee gave Trayvis a hug and rose ahead of the game. Travis played the role of an experienced big brother.

It's clear that whatever the duo told Trayvis worked. The speedy wide receiver proved to be a handful for opposing defensive backs and even used Travis' signature celebration when he crossed the end zone.

What's next for Travis and Trayvis Hunter?

Travis Hunter will likely work out at the Colorado Buffaloes pro day, where scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be present. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will look to give the teams picking in the top five food for thought.

Once Travis Hunter is done with the pro day, he'll likely attend Top 30 meetings with NFL teams. These teams will interview him to gauge his interest, preferred position and football IQ. Hunter is projected to be a top five pick in this year's draft.

Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore at Effingham County. He helped the program to a Class AAAAA state playoff appearance in 2024 and is one of the more talked-about high school wideouts in Georgia. Trayvis shares some of his older brother's traits, such as sticky fingers, top-end speed and the ability to rack up yards after catching the football.

Trayvis is currently getting attention from college football programs that would love to have him on their rosters after he's done with high school. He has offers from Tennessee State, Jackson State and Georgia Southern. If he continues on an upward trajectory, then it may be just a matter of time before the big guns such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State show interest.

