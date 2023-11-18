Travis Kelce's old tweet reveals reason behind Chiefs TE's "hate" toward Duke basketball

Travis Kelce is making the headlines due to his exploits in the NFL and his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. The fans who recently learned of him want to know more about him. Hence, his old tweets have resurfaced, bringing unknown information about him to light.

One such recent revelation is that the former Cincinnati Bearcats football star hated the Duke basketball program. But it is not because Duke had any rivalry with the Cincinnati program or anything related.

So why did the two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce hate the Duke Blue Devils basketball program all those years ago?

Here is the reason Kelce "hated" the Blue Devils:

“I happen to hate Duke as well!! But, it's only cuz I was scared of their mascot when I was a little kid... smh,” Kelce had posted on X in 2011, replying to @_DeAundraMaddox.

That tweet was posted over 12 years ago, even before Kelce went from the Cincinnati Bearcats to the NFL. The tweet he posted can still be seen on his timeline.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is long past his college sports days and is potentially a future NFL Hall of Famer. His fame has skyrocketed due to his relationship with 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift saga

Travis Kelce was recently in Buenos Aires for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert during the Chiefs bye-week. The lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan singer changed the lyrics of one of her songs to refer to the tight end while performing.

The story started when Swift performed at the Chiefs home, the Arrowhead Stadium, earlier this year. Kelce said on his podcast that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number, but the popstar didn't meet him. After that, the two met up, and the rest is still to be seen.