Tre Harris NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Ole Miss WR ft. New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver Tre Harris had a strong season at Ole Miss despite missing several games because of injuries. He had 60 receptions for 1030 yards and seven TDs in only eight games. If Harris had played an entire season, more scouts would likely be comfortable making him a first-round pick.

However, since scouts did not get to watch him as much this season, he is viewed as more of an unknown compared to other top wide receivers like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. Despite those issues, he is still considered a valuable asset in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Top three landing spots for Ole Miss WR Tre Harris

After the top 10 picks in the draft, projections change significantly between scouts and experts. As a result, it is not as clear where Tre Harris will be drafted, as opposed to the top wide receiver in the draft, Tetairoa McMillan.

However, most projections view him as a second-round pick, with some projecting him to sneak into the end of the first round. These are three top landing spots for him in the upcoming draft.

#1 New Orleans Saints

After a strong start to the season in 2024, the New Orleans Saints faded quickly in the second half and missed the playoffs by a wide margin. Part of the issue for the team was wide receiver depth. The team had a few key contributors like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, but once they went down with injuries, the Saints did not have the depth to have an effective passing game.

As a result, wide receiver depth is expected to be a big focus of the Saints in the draft. The Saints will likely miss out on McMillan with the ninth pick. As a result, they could look to other options in the second round and beyond. Harris would be an excellent option for them to take with their second-round pick.

#2 Buffalo Bills

Entering this season, the Buffalo Bills were expected to take a step back. They lost star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and no longer looked like the powerhouse they once were. They overcame the loss with a committee approach in the WR room.

However, the team is still looking for a star WR to pair with QB Josh Allen. Harris could be a big-play threat on the outside of the field, and if the Bills like him, they could pick him with the 30th pick in the first round.

#3 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need players in several positions. Despite making the playoffs a year ago, the team fell apart in 2024. While the team still has Deshaun Watson under contract for another season, there is a strong chance they will take one of the top two QBs with the second pick in the draft.

If they pick a top QB, it could make sense for them to pair him with a top WR in the second round. By the time their second-round pick comes around, there is a good chance Harris will be the best option.

