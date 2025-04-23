Tre Harris vs Isaiah Bond: Who's the better fit for Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Dallas Cowboys are always one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL draft, and that is no different ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. There has been rampant speculation about what the Cowboys will do with the 12th pick in the first round. Many pundits have pointed towards Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as possible options.
However, the Cowboys will also have several exciting options to add to their offense in the later rounds. Here is a look at Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond as possible options.
Is Tre Harris or Isaiah Bond a better fit for Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft?
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Stats
Tre Harris has been a member of Ole Miss for the past two seasons. This past season, he had his most effective season to date. He registered 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven TDs. Those numbers were impressive because he only appeared in eight games because of injuries.
Pros
Harris has shown that he has NFL-caliber size and speed. He can run routes effectively with his long stride and get separation from defenders. He can likely be an effective distraction downfield, opening up more space for short passes on slant routes.
Cons
Injuries have been an issue for Harris in consecutive seasons. If they continue, he could have a short NFL career. He also has issues making catches when contested, so when he does not get separation from defenders, he is much less effective.
Team Fit
QB Dak Prescott is in desperate need of help in the offense. He needs more receivers who can get downfield and make use of his strong arm. Harris could be a good fit in that role on the Dallas Cowboys.
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Stats
In his third college season and first at Texas, Isaiah Bond had 34 receptions for 540 yards and five TDs. While it was a strong season for him, he was only the Longhorns' third-leading receiver.
Pros
Bond has elite top-end speed and can be an effective receiver at all three levels of play.
Cons
Bond has only made 99 catches over three seasons, and as a result, there is limited film on him. His size could also be an issue, as he is only 5-foot-11.
Team Fit
Bond could fit in well on the Cowboys as a tertiary receiver. If drafted by the Cowboys, they would likely use his speed to get him downfield quickly for deep ball passes, possibly opening up receivers closer to the offensive line.
Harris does appear to be better fit barring injury concerns.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.