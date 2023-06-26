Trent Dilfer stats: UAB head coach who challenged his counterparts from poaching athletes had a terrific record during his playing career

In a recent interview on the "Rick & Bubba Show," University of Alabama at Birmingham head coach Trent Dilfer delivered a passionate statement directed at rival coaches attempting to lure his players away from the Blazers program and into the transfer portal.

Tampering has emerged as a highly debated and contentious issue in today's college football landscape, mainly due to the rising prominence of the transfer portal. Programs are increasingly outraged at losing their best players in a way they consider unfair.

He joins a growing list of coaches who have expressed their concerns and frustrations regarding the absence of regulations when it comes to enticing players from other programs. Many coaches have called for a more streamlined and regulated transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe DeLeone @joedeleone Trent Dilfer calling out P5 coaches who might attempt to steal guys from his roster is freaking awesome. Need more coaches like this Trent Dilfer calling out P5 coaches who might attempt to steal guys from his roster is freaking awesome. Need more coaches like this https://t.co/W6gw7eINKE

Dilfer is popular for his previous role as an ESPN and NFL Network analyst. However, not many know his terrific college football record while playing for Fresno State. He recorded remarkable success during his time as the Bulldogs quarterback.

Trent Dilfer's college career as a player

Coming out of Aptos High School in Aptos, California, Dilfer committed to playing college football at Fresno State. He was the program’s starting quarterback for two and a half seasons, earning the role halfway through his freshman year after serving as a backup.

During his time at Fresno State, Dilfer showcased his exceptional skills by leading the Bulldogs to three consecutive seasons with victories or a share of the WAC title. Dilfer ended his freshman year with 832 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, he significantly impacted the college football scene, garnering attention with an impressive performance. The quarterback showcased superb arm strength throwing for 3,000 yards in 360 attempts and delivering 21 touchdowns.

Marcus Briggs @marcusbriggsqb1 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Had a great time at Trent Dilfer’s football camp today. Had a great time at Trent Dilfer’s football camp today.🏈⭐️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l9RCQiYs2Z

He continued the incredible form in his junior season, leading the nation in pass efficiency. He recorded a total of 3,799 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious WAC Offensive Player of the Year title.

In addition to his other accomplishments, Dilfer also established an impressive NCAA record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception, which reached a remarkable 271 attempts. This record remained unbroken until 2007, when it was surpassed by Kentucky quarterback Andre' Woodson.

After an outstanding three years in college football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him as the sixth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NFL, appearing for the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers.

Poll : 0 votes