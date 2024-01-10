TreVeyon Henderson NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Ohio State RB ft. Dallas Cowboys and more

TreVeyon Henderson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after three years with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Henderson rushed for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns on 156 carries this season and is the fourth-ranked running back on Mel Kiper Jr's draft ranking. He's protected to be a potential first-round pick, but he will, more likely, hear his name called out in the second round.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, here are five landing spots for TreVeyon Henderson.

TreVeyon Henderson landing spots in the 2024 NFL Draft

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have Tony Pollard as their starting running back, but he has struggled at times this season.

Pollard averaged four yards per carry, but he and Ezekiel Elliott were a nice complementary back to take the short-yardage and goal-line rushes. Although Henderson isn't a big body like Elliott, he can break and bounce off tackles and has been compared with Elliott.

Henderson, meanwhile, showed that he can be a third-down back in college and could be a fine complementary piece to Pollard.

#2 New York Giants

The New York Giants had a frustrating 2023 season due to quarterback Daniel Jones getting injured.

The Giants, meanwhile, have a big question with Saquon Barkley who signed a one-year deal this off-season. If New York decides to not bring back Barkley, Henderson would be a great fit with their second-round pick to become their starting running back.

By drafting Henderson, it would allow the Giants to not bring back Barkley, which would save New York money, which could then be used on other players.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely move on from starting running back Josh Jacobs, which makes TreVeyon Henderson a great fit for them.

Jacobs slowed down this season, and Zamir White took over down the stretch. White has two years left on his deal, while Ameer Abdullah is a pending free agent, so there's a need to add a running back in the draft.

Henderson and White would be able to form a nice running-back tandem and will also save Las Vegas money by moving on from Jacobs.

#4 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have had a tandem with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Dillon is a pending free agent, while Green Bay could get out of Jones' deal this off-season as well.

If the Packers decide to go in a different direction, it's likely that Green Bay will take a running back in the draft. Henderson is one of the top running backs available and could immediately start for Green Bay and be a three-down back.

However, a more logical plan for the Packers will be to bring back Dillon and pair him with TreVeyon Henderson to keep a tandem going.

#5 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will be searching for a new running back for the 2024 season.

Austin Ekeler slowed down this season, while he's a pending free agent and is unlikely to be brought back. The Chargers are also over the cap, so Los Angeles needs to save money; hence. getting starters through the draft will be key.

TreVeyon Henderson would immediately be Los Angeles' starting running back and replace Ekeler at a much cheaper price.