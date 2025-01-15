Trevor Etienne NFL Draft: Top 3 Landing Spots for Georgia RB after his late-draft decision

Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne had a strong season in his first year at Georgia. He had 122 carries for 609 yards and nine TDs. Although he still had one year of eligibility left, he made the decision late on Tuesday night to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller reported that Miller was declaring for the draft. He added that this is a strong year for running backs in the draft:

"Georgia running back Trevor Etienne declared for the draft late last night -- adding to an already incredibly deep class for backs. Great year to get a starter right as the run game has become en vogue again."

Top 3 landing spots for Trevor Etienne in the 2025 NFL draft

With Trevor Etienne entering the 2025 NFL draft, there are several teams that could pick him. He is not viewed as a top pick and instead will likely get picked on Day 2 or 3. As a result, every team will have the opportunity to pick him. However, he is more likely to go to a team that misses out on one of the top running backs like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that have expressed the most interest in running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, and as a result, he is a hot commodity in the upcoming draft.

However, the Cowboys have the 12th overall pick, so there is a strong chance another team picks Jeanty before they have a chance. The Cowboys will still need to improve their running back room. Ezekiel Elliott did not do well in his return to Dallas, and Rico Dowdle is set to hit free agency. So, if the Cowboys miss out on Jeanty, Trevor Etienne could be a good option.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are deep in a rebuild and need help at most positions. They are expected to pick a quarterback in the first round, and as a result, they are unlikely to take Jeanty.

Furthermore, the Raiders had no stability at the running back position this year and finished last in rushing yards. So, they can pick their quarterback early, and then grab Trevor Etienne to help their rushing situation in a later round.

#3 New York Giants

The Giants are also expected to pick a quarterback with their early first-round pick. Last season, they picked wide receiver Malik Nabers with their first-round pick. That leaves running back as the last skill position on offense they have not addressed in their rebuild. Etienne is a good option in the later rounds.

