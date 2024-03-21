Troy Dannen contract: Predicting new Nebraska AD's salary structure, career earnings and more

Troy Dannen left the Washington Huskies to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers as their athletic director on Wednesday. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Nebraska is finalizing a six-year contract with Dannen for $1.6 million next year.

The deal will also reportedly have a $100,000 increase throughout the contract and a stay bonus beginning in 2027. This move gives the Cornhuskers an immediate replacement after Trev Alberts left for Texas A&M last week.

Troy Dannen has more than 15 years of experience as an athletic director and continues to move up the ladder.

Dannen began his athletic director position in 2008 with his alma mater, the Northern Iowa Panthers, and stayed until 2015. He transitioned to the Tulane Green Wave from 2015 until 2023.

He then left Tulane in October to become the athletic director for a Power Five school in the Washington Huskies. The football program went to the national championship game but lost to the Michigan Wolverines (with UW coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for the Alabama Crimson Tide just weeks later).

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to remain competitive in the Big Ten with the arrival of the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and his former employer, the Washington Huskies.

This adds a little more spark to the growing rivalry these schools will have as conference foes going forward. It's unclear if Washington made an offer in an attempt to keep him from leaving the position he accepted in the fall. However, this fills the void the Cornhuskers had as Alberts left abruptly.

How much has Troy Dannen made in his career?

Troy Dannen made $1 million last season with the Washington Huskies in his sole year there. As a private institution, Tulane did not disclose Dannen's salary, but Washington and Nebraska are public schools, subject to open records laws.

With a $1 million contract in 2023, that was the largest amount he made as an athletic director. With his experience in the industry as well as looking at what other people with similar experience make in this position, it is estimated that Dannen has made $4-7 million throughout his career.

With the increase in his salary as well as stay boosts, it is believed that Troy Dannen will make upwards of $12 million if he stays with Nebraska throughout the length of the reported contract.

