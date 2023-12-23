Troy Football Injury Report ahead of Birmingham Bowl: Updates on Jordan Ingram and Reggie Bracy

The Troy Trojans have been one of the more dominant college football programs in the nation and are facing off against the Duke Blue Devils in the Birmingham Bowl. While they are one of the most healthy programs in the nation right now, they still have some names that are on the injury report. Here's a look and see if they are going to be able to compete in this bowl game.

Troy Football Injury Report ahead of Birmingham Bowl

#1. Jordan Ingram, Running Back

Sophomore running back Jordan Ingram has not played this season in his first season with the Troy Trojans after transferring from the Auburn Tigers during the offseason. He is recovering from a torn meniscus last season during practice and has not seen the field in more than two years in-game action.

He played with the Auburn Tigers as he saw two carries for eight yards (4.0 yards per attempt) but has not played in a game for the Trojans this season. With only the Birmingham Bowl remaining for the 2023 college football season, they are not going to have him activated for this game and hope he is 100 percent for the start of the 2024 season.

#2. Reggie Bracy, Safety

Junior safety Reggie Bracy is not dealing with an injury but is the only other player whose status is up in the air for the Birmingham Bowl. He is not going to be available to play as he has been suspended throughout the entire 2023 season thus far due to a gambling probe involving his former school, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In the report, Bracy allegedly used a teammate's betting account and placed 66 total bets that totaled $715. Two of the bets he made were on games he played in and he was charged with "tampering with records". Before the season, the Troy Trojans issued a brief statement regarding the information of their transfer player:

"Reggie Bracy has been suspended from all team-related activity in response to allegations of his conduct while he was a student-athlete at another institution. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bracy transferred to the Troy Trojans before the 2023 season and has not done too much statistically in his collegiate career as he played for the Hawkeyes since 2020 and has 10 total tackles (six solo, four assisted) with one pass deflection. He also caught one punt and returned it for nine yards.

