Troy Franklin NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Oregon WR ft. Baltimore Ravens

Troy Franklin declared for the 2024 NFL Draft last month in a move that was widely expected. The Oregon Ducks wide receiver announced the news on X/Twitter, writing:

"This is crazy! First of all, I just want to thank my mother that's been there for me every step of the way. Whether it's a question, still trynna baby me and just so much more lol... you're my rock. I like to thank pops for getting me right on different aspects of life, giving me advice and being somebody I can trust and listen to."

"Next I'd like to thank all my coaches that's been involved since high school. Pouring into me and giving all of their effort to make sure I'm in the best position I can be in, and that's from the old coaching staff to the new one! To my teammates y'all know wssp 'Wsp witcha boaaa.' It's all love over here. This season was fun asf... I want thank y'all for holding me accountable when things was shaky to helping me make the plays on Saturday easy asf by giving me great looks in practice."

"Lastly, the fans - I swear y'all the best every game, no matter what it is, y'all show out and make us have a extra reason to go crazy. Thank you guys so much. It's all love from this side. With that being said ya boi is going to declare for that hot NFL draft - sco ducks 4L. Leven out."

Check out Troy Franklin's announcement below:

Franklin spent his entire three-year collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks. In the 2021 recruiting class, the four-star prospect recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Take a look at five potential landing spots for Franklin below.

Troy Franklin's potential landing spots

#1: Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have used two of their past three selections on wide receivers. It is clear, however, that after the AFC Championship Game, they still need help at the position. Troy Franklin would provide Lamar Jackson with a bonafide deep threat.

#2: Kansas City Chiefs

While the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons, they sorely lacked production from the wide receiver position all season. Furthermore, reports have suggested that tight end Travis Kelce could consider retirement. Whether Kelce returns or not, Patrick Mahomes could use another weapon and Troy Franklin fits the bill.

#3: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another team that could use Troy Franklin due to the uncertain future of their top target. There has been speculation that Stefon Diggs could request a trade, which would leave the Bills in need of another wide receiver. Furthermore, Gabriel Davis is set for unrestricted free agency.

#4: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are yet another AFC team that could be in the market for help at the wide receiver position. Tee Higgins is set for unrestricted free agency and there have been doubts as to whether or not the Bengals can afford to bring him back. If they are unable to, they could do a lot worse than replacing him with Troy Franklin.

#5: Houston Texans

While Nico Collins and Tank Dell are both young, talented options who are under contract for next season, the Houston Texans could still be in the market for wide receiver help. C.J. Stroud needed just one season to prove that he is the real deal under center. The Texans would be wise to continue to surround him with young, cheap weapons.