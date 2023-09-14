Tulane football coaches history: Full list of Green Wave HCs in NCAA history

Since the inception of Tulane University's football program in 1893, a succession of head coaches has shaped the team's identity and performance on the gridiron. The Green Wave have had 40 head coaches lead the program throughout college football history.

Tulane football has a history that combines both notable achievements and less illustrious moments. Several coaches have left an indelible mark on the program during their tenure, winning several conference championships over the years. Willie Fritz has been the head coach of the program since the 2016 season.

Coaches that recorded success at Tulane

Twelve coaches have guided Tulane in postseason bowl games. These coaches include R. R. Brown, Bernie Bierman, Ted Cox, Red Dawson, Jim Pittman, Bennie Ellender, Larry Smith, Vince Gibson, Mack Brown, Chris Scelfo, Curtis Johnson and Willie Fritz.

Five of those coaches also secured conference championships during their tenure. Ted Cox, Red Dawson and Henry Frnka each won one as members of the Southeastern Conference, while Tommy Bowden captured one as a member of Conference USA. Willie Fritz won the last one in the American Athletic Conference.

Clark Shaughnessy holds the record for the most seasons coached at Tulane with 11 years as head coach and the highest number of games won with 59 victories. On the other hand, H. T. Summersgill boasts the highest winning percentage, which stands at an impressive 0.909.

Out of the 40 different head coaches who have led the Tulane Green Wave throughout their history, four have received the honor of being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. They are Clark Shaughnessy, Bernie Bierman, Claude Simons Jr. and R. R. Brown.

List of Green Wave head coaches over the years

T.L. Bayne (1893-1895) Fred Sweet (1894) Harry Baum (1896) John Lombard (1898) Harris T. Collier (1899) H.T. Summersgill (1900-1901) Virginius Dabney (1902) Charles Eshelman (1903) Thomas A. Barry (1904) John F. Tobin (1905) John Russ (1906) Joe Curtis (1907-1908) R. R. Brown (1909) Appleton A. Mason (1910-1912) A.C. Hoffman (1913) Edwin Sweetland (1914) Clark Shaughnessy (1915-1920: 1922-26) Myron Fuller (1921) Bernie Bierman (1927-1931) Ted Cox (1932-1935) Red Dawson (1936-1941) Claude Simons Jr. (1942-1945) Henry Frnka (1946-1951) Raymond Wolf (1952-1953) Andy Pilney (1954-1961) Tommy O'Boyle (1962-1965) Jim Pittman (1966-1970) Bennie Ellender (1971-1975) Larry Smith (1976-1979) Vince Gibson (1980-1982) Wally English (1983-1984) Mack Brown (1985-1987) Greg Davis (1988-1991) Buddy Teevens (1992-1996) Tommy Bowden (1997-1998) Chris Scelfo (1998-2006) Bob Toledo (2007-2011) Mark Hutson (2011) Curtis Johnson (2012-2015) Willie Fritz (2016-present)