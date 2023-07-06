Texas quarterback, Quinn Ewers has announced the schedule for his upcoming NIL event. The 20-year-old quarterback has received a backlash from tweeps for what they consider unfair ticket pricing. The event, which is tagged “An Evening with Quinn Ewers,” is set to hold on July 22 at Golfinity in Austin, Texas. It starts at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to last for two and a half hours.

Fans will gain entry to the event with an admission ticket that is available for $283.83 (adults). Tickets are also available for $37.89 (children) and $2,312.21 for a VIP group of four attendees. Attendees will get free signed jerseys and have access to drinks and hors d’oeuvres as part of the evening experience. Fans who are unable to attend can have signed jerseys delivered to them for $209.92.

Apparently, these prices do not go down well with a lot of tweeps. It doesn’t even help that Ewers said the proceeds of the events are going to be donated to a non-profit organization, “Merging Vets and Players.”

Merging Vets and Players is a non-profit that works towards bringing veterans and players together with a view to creating an environment of shared strength. The strength is based on the similarity of experience these two groups of people have. The founders, Jay Glazer and Joe Boyer, have backgrounds both in football and in the military.

Quinn Ewers' NIL event and the charity trend

Ewers is the latest in a trend of college athletes using their platforms to raise funds for charity organizations like Merging Vets and Players. During the college world series in June, LSU batsman, Paul Skenes received attention and praise for his efforts to raise funds for Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is focused on providing scholarships for the dependents of fallen and disabled servicemen. Skenes made a commitment to donate $10 to the organization for every strikeout he recorded last season. This gesture raised a lot of awareness for this cause, and a lot of people donated as a result of it.

In 2021, the NCAA changed its rule that prevented college athletes from earning from their NIL. College athletes now earn proceeds from NIL deals and events like Quinn Ewers’ meet and greet. And with it, they can commit themselves to giving back to society in the way we’ve seen Paul Skenes do and Ewers plans to do.

