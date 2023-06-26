LSU Florida baseball game today: Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes wins millions of hearts revealing his contributions to Folds of Honor

LSU baseball pitcher Paul Skenes is considered one of the biggest impact makers in college baseball this season. Even more impressive is that his on-field influence is as huge as his impact off it.

In February 2023, Skenes pledged $10 to Folds of Honor each time he recorded a strikeout this season. Folds of Honor is a charity organization that provides educational scholarships to the dependants of fallen servicemen or those who’ve been disabled.

Paul Skenes' heartwarming impact outside baseball

Paul Skenes recently explained in a video posted on Twitter by NCAA Baseball what the inspiration behind his pledge is. He narrated that some of his baseball colleagues have lost their lives in the service of the nation.

Skenes cited the instance of Travis Wilkie, a former Air Force Academy baseball team catcher, who lost his life in a training accident.

According to him, Folds of Honor provides him an avenue to support the families of these fallen heroes in his own little way.

Since the LSU Tigers made it to Omaha for the 2023 College World Series, a total of about $20,000 has been raised for the charity. Skenes expressed how humbling it’s been for him to be part of what he described as a great cause.

With this act, he has succeeded in warming not just the hearts of the beneficiaries of Folds of Honor but also countless fans. Many of them took to the comments section of NCAA Baseball’s tweet to express their pleasure at his initiative.

This is probably the best pitcher in the country and he's worried about donating money to an organization that is so much larger than himself or even the college baseball landscape. Huge kuddos to Skenes! Much respect!

Through Skenes's donations and that of many others, Folds of Honor has been able to provide scholarships to dependants of fallen and disabled military personnel. Fans now have an extra reason to cheer for each strikeout Paul Skenes adds to his rack, as it provides a lifeline and hope to many who need it.

The initiative has enjoyed the support of his teammates and coaches. The larger LSU baseball community is also involved in the drive to get more donations to the charity. It has become a thing of pride for everyone identifying with the program.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson expressed the mind of the team, pointing out that Skenes is “doing something special.” He added that he is “a role model for our team, and we’re proud of him.”

Paul Skenes’ effort is an incredible example of how sports figures can deploy their influence toward a positive cause.

