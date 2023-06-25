How to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators Game 2 College World Series Finals: Channel, time, and TV Schedule

The College World Series Finals got off to an electric start last night with the LSU vs. Florida matchup going to 11 innings. After a tense game that saw excellent plays and records set, Cade Beloso blasted a game-winning home run in the 11th to put LSU one win away from victory.

That win can come today as the College World Series Game 2 of LSU vs. Florida is scheduled for today. Here's what time and how to watch.

MCWS Finals (all times EST):

Game 2: Florida vs. LSU - June 25, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: June 26, 7 p.m. on ESPN (If necessary)

You can stream the games on FuboTV as well as other streaming sites that have live television, such as Hulu. If you have ESPN+, you can watch live on the app as well.

What to know about College World Series Finals Game 2

The College World Series began in early June and has taken the sports world by storm. Schools like Tennessee, Oral Roberts, Clemson, Wake Forest and so many others have had epic runs that came up just short. After LSU vs. Florida in the College World Series final, one more team will join that list.

How to watch LSU vs. Florida Game 2 College World Series Finals

Florida is on the brink tonight and they will pull out all the stops to try and survive. Hurston Waldrep, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, is the probable starter to try and force a Game 3 to get two-way star Jac Caglianone another chance at the CWS final.

