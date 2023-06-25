Watch: Joe Burrow spotted showing support for LSU’s baseball team in College World Series finals

Joe Burrow won a National Championship with the football team at LSU, his alma mater. Now, he's trying to will their baseball team to the same. They survived the grueling NCAA tournament to make the College World Series and have endured through to the finals. For Game 1, their Heisman-winning quarterback was in attendance.

The Comeback @thecomeback Joe Burrow in Omaha to watch his LSU Tigers in the #MCWS Finals. Joe Burrow in Omaha to watch his LSU Tigers in the #MCWS Finals. ⚾️🏈🐯 https://t.co/z1UIcby4Ak

Burrow led one of the most dominant offenses in college football history and won the trophy. Now, he can only watch and hope that LSU, who is led by a dominant pitching staff helmed by Paul Skenes, can do the same on the baseball diamond.

Omaha The Legend is in the BuildingOmaha The Legend is in the Building 📍Omaha https://t.co/9xsxSl8yLL

Burrow watched as an all-time classic unfolded in front of him. Thanks to several stellar defensive plays and a historic pitching performance, the game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, LSU's outfield made a stunning play to prevent the winning run from scoring.

In the top of the 11th, Cade Beloso belted a home run to make fans like Burrow extremely happy. That proved to be the winner as LSU topped SEC rival Florida 4-3 in Game 1.

Game 2 is this afternoon and LSU has a chance to win the title today. Should they lose, a Game 3 will take place and the winner will take all. Burrow may or may not be in attendance once more, but he will certainly be rooting his old school on from wherever he is.

What will Joe Burrow's next contract look like?

According to reports, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's contract talks with the Cincinnati Bengals have already begun. The Pro Bowl quarterback could once again reset the market for quarterbacks.

What will Joe Burrow sign for?

Jalen Hurts set the record with a $51 million extension and Lamar Jackson topped him with a $52 million deal. Will Burrow top them? It's certainly possible, however, not as likely.

Burrow may feel that that level of contract is too much for the team to surround him with winning pieces. Having come so close to winning a Super Bowl, he may prioritize that.

Either way, he will likely make at least $40 million a year on his next contract with relative ease.

