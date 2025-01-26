Ty Simpson underperforming at Alabama could put Kalen DeBoer on the hot seat

In their first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Alabama Crimson Tide posted their worst record since 2007, Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide finished 2024 with a 9-4 record capped off by an embarrassing 19-13 loss versus an unranked Michigan Wolverines team in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

During the season, DeBoer faced immense criticism for Alabama's performance, as the Crimson Tide suffered several embarrassing losses aside from the Michigan matchup. Ranked as the No. 1 team in the country after a 4-0 start to the season, they were upset by unranked Vanderbilt on the road, tumbling to No. 7 in the ensuing AP Poll.

Two weeks later, Alabama suffered another upset loss versus No. 11 Tennesee, falling to 5-2 on the season, ranked as the No. 15 team in the country. A month later, the Tide squared off against a lowly 6-5 Oklahoma squad, suffering a 24-3 loss.

Entering his second season, DeBoer must bounce back as he replaces his quarterback, Jalen Milroe. Redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson is set to take over the job and will play a crucial role in DeBoer's future in Tuscaloosa.

There's no denying DeBoer is on the hot seat, but Jalen Milroe came nowhere close to replicating his 2023 performance, turning the ball over 17 times in 13 games. Kalen DeBoer will monitor all his options at quarterback entering his second season still on the hot seat, with a talented trio of signal-callers waiting in the wings.

If Simpson underperforms this offseason, a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks will be in the mix to take over.

A look at Kalen DeBoer's quarterback room entering 2025

If it came down to it, Kalen DeBoer could look to replace an inexperienced Ty Simpson as the starter if his seat gets too hot. The Crimson Tide are set to add talented freshman quarterback Keelon Russell as part of their 2025 recruiting class.

Russell is coming into Tuscaloosa ranked as the No. 2 player in the class and the No. 2 quarterback in the country. Alabama's quarterback room suffered some key losses this offseason as Milroe gears up for the NFL Draft and backup quarterback Dillon Lonergan entered his name into the transfer portal.

Lonergan landed former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien at Boston College, leaving Russell and Simpson as the two likely candidates to start in 2025. Behind them is sophomore quarterback Austin Mack, who played for Kalen DeBoer at Washington.

