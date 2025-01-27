UCF Knights in the 2025 NFL Draft: Previewing the top prospects

Off a 4-8 season and a coaching change, Scott Frost and UCF will lose some substantial prospects to the NFL draft.

The Knights avoided losing any early entrants to the draft, but UCF has a handful of senior prospects who have a good shot at being selected. Here's a rundown of those top prospects.

UCF 2025 NFL draft Prospects

UCF receiver Kobe Hudson was a big contributor to the Knights and is NFL-bound. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Brandon Adams, UCF CB

A 6-foot-3 athlete from Georgia, Adams picked UCF as a three-star recruit. He never really emerged as a star at UCF, making 88 tackles over 48 career games.

He did break up 13 passes, including logging a pair of interceptions in 2024. But Adams' athletic tools and size still make him a significant NFL draft prospect moving forward.

Adams is a solid draft choice. With his size, he could move to safety at the next level and is likely to see some special-teams snaps.

Some mock drafts project Adams as high as the fourth round, but a more likely scenario is that Adams is chosen in the seventh round. His pro day and combine workouts could be key, but Adams seems likely to get a legitimate NFL shot.

2. Kobe Hudson, UCF WR

A four-star recruit from Georgia, Hudson chose Auburn out of high school. After playing as a reserve in 2020, he had 44 catches for 580 yards in 2021. Hudson then transferred to UCF.

In three seasons with the Knights, Hudson grabbed 130 catches for 2,311 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's been a big-play standout throughout his UCF career.

Hudson will need to be more consistent at the next level, but his speed and open-field ability will translate to the pro game. His NFL prospects are uncertain, with mock drafts projecting him from the late first round to the middle rounds.

He seems more likely to be a fourth- or fifth-round pick than to go high, but he is worth watching in postseason workouts.

1.RJ Harvey Jr., UCF RB

A three-star recruit from Florida, the knock on Harvey has always been obvious: He's only 5-foot-8. But Harvey has been a dynamo out of the backfield for the Knights.

He ran for 3,789 yards in the past three seasons. In 2024, he had 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. Harvey ended up as UCF's No. 2 all-time leading rusher and has made himself an NFL draft prospect.

Aside from size, running backs are not generally highly valued at the next level. That said, mock drafts have Harvey going between the second and seventh rounds. Somewhere in the middle is his likely landing spot, but Harvey is a likely NFL draft pick.

What do you think of UCF's draft losses? Share your take on the Knights below in our comments section!

