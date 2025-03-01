UCF returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to the Scott Frost's squad ft. Dylan Rizk

The UCF Knights had a poor season in their final year with Gus Malzahn as their head coach. They finished the season with a 4-8 record and tied for 14th in the Big 12. After the season, Malzahn resigned from the team to become the offensive coordinator of the Florida State Seminoles

After they lost Malzahn to the Seminoles, the Knights opted to hire a head coach who has previously coached at UCF. Scott Frost was hired to be the team's head coach. He previously coached the team from 2016 to 2017 and led them to their one and only national championship, which they claimed in 2017.

With Frost at the helm, he has a big job ahead. The Knights have a lot of transfers coming into their squad, and as a result, continuity will be an issue. These are three returning players who will play important roles for UCF in 2025.

Top three players who will return to UCF in 2025

#1 Dylan Rizk

The most important player returning to the UCF Knights next season is QB Dylan Rizk. Rizk was expected to play behind KJ Jefferson for most of the season, but a series of injuries resulted in Rizk playing more than he was supposed to in his redshirt freshman season.

Rizk played at a solid level in his six appearances this past season. He completed 72 of his 117 passing attempts for 904 yards and five TDs. He also added 43 rushing yards on 29 carries. Although the Knights went on and acquired a few veterans in the transfer portal, Rizk is the favorite to win the starting job.

#2 Nyjalik Kelly

Defensive end Nyjalik Kelly is the most important returning defensive player on the roster. He transferred to UCF this past season after two years in Miami. He did not play much in Miami, so 2024 was his first season with significant playing time.

He did well, registering 53 total tackles, including 23 solo efforts, one pass defended, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Heading into 2025, he is projected to start for the Knights.

#3 Andrew Harris

Linebacker Andrew Harris has played for the Knights for two seasons but has had limited minutes. As a sophomore, he had nine tackles, including five solo efforts. However, with most of the starting lineup leaving the team, Harris is now going to be expected to step into a starting role next season.

