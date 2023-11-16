UCLA coaching candidates: Top 5 Chip Kelly replacements if Bruins HC get fired in 2023

Chip Kelly is likely to be the next victim in the current waves of firing head coaches in the world of college football. The likes of Jimbo Fisher, Zach Arnett and Andy Avalos were recently dismissed from their respective programs due to unsatisfying performances.

Reports are emerging indicating that Chip Kelly is likely to be dismissed as the UCLA football coach after the USC game, regardless of the outcome. This impending change suggests that there will be a coaching search by the Bruins.

Here is a list of Kelly’s potential replacement as UCLA transitions to the Big Ten.

#1. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Jonathan Smith has become one of the top coaching options across the country considering his success at Oregon State over the last couple of seasons and UCLA will give him a look.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Oregon State after the implosion of the Pac-12, UCLA has a chance to lure Smith to Los Angeles as they move to the Big Ten. However, a substantial financial offer may be required to entice him away from his alma mater.

#2. Jedd Fisch, Arizona

Jedd Fisch will undoubtedly be considered by UCLA should Chip Kelly be fired as head coach. His connection with the program having worked as an assistant and interim coach will play out.

Fisch has demonstrated a pattern of moving between various coaching roles throughout his career, experiencing success virtually everywhere, both in the NFL and college football. He could take the next step to become the head coach of UCLA next season.

#3. Mike Elko, Duke

With the impressive turnaround he effected at Duke, Mike Elko has established himself as one of the top coaching options in the country following top college football programs.

UCLA's transition to a more competitive Big Ten showcases they need someone like Elko who has proven he could do things against all odds. The Blue Devils' head coach will be under consideration in UCLA's coaching search if the parting with Chip Kelly materializes.

#4. Lance Leipold, Kansas

Kansas was notably a struggling program when Lance Leipold arrived in 2021. In the space of three seasons, he's turned the program into a potential contender in the Big 12.

Like many other programs in search of a new coach, UCLA will have Leipold on its list if Chip Kelly is fired. His success at Kansas aligns with UCLA's aspirations for competitiveness in the Big Ten.

#5. Ryan Grubb, Washington (Offensive Coordinator)

Washington's offense has exhibited a high level of dynamism and astuteness over the past couple of years, largely credited to the contributions of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The Bruins will want to have such a high-powered offense as they hope to be competitive in the Big Ten. Grubb will also want to take the next step in his career by becoming a head coach after years as an assistant. Evidently, a storied program like UCLA will be a perfect place to start.