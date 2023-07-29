UConn to Big 12, a new resolution in Brett Yormark's Big 12 expansion agenda? CFB insider reveals why the move is more than a far-fetched rumor

UConn to Big 12 could be in the works, according to some of the more popular college football rumors right now. They are viewed as one of the teams to join the Big 12 expansion with the Colorado Buffaloes beginning in 2024.

College football insider Greg Swaim posed the question about Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark having the ability to choose UConn over other programs to join the conference.

He got some interesting replies, but the one by Emmy Award-winning TV producer and director Jim Williams has caused some conversation. Williams' belief is that UConn is the far superior program in college sports, specifically basketball, so that should account for Yormark's decision.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC @GSwaim He deserves this pick and to be fair UCONN has won 5 Men's National BB Titles and over 30 NCAA tournament appearances. The Women's team 11 National titles - plus the football is comparable to Colorado. Arizona w/ one National title is hardly equal to UCONN. Give BY a pass he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It seems like UConn to Big 12 has a strong possibility of happening right now, and it will be interesting to see what the conference's decision is about Big 12 expansion.

Is UConn to Big 12 the most likely situation?

Jim Williams brings up a massive point that a lot of college football people tend to overlook. It is not just the fact that universities have strong college football programs, but other sports as well. When people think of the UConn Huskies, they typically jump to basketball of some sort.

San Diego State v Connecticut

From the basketball side of things, as Williams brought up, they are a dominant program that draws a lot of eyeballs. The Huskies also give the Big 12 more of a national feel, as they are getting some exposure on the eastern coast of the United States.

Comparing all the possibilities for Big 12 expansion

If the situation seems to be between the Arizona Wildcats and the UConn Huskies, getting UConn to Big 12 seems to be the best option. The Pac-12 seems to be collapsing and forcing a potential merger with the ACC so getting a different program in the northeast could get a lot more traction.

There are some teams in the Big 12 that are located on the eastern portion of the United States, like the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Growing up in the northeast, where fans typically tend to be more passionate than in other portions of the country, could be ideal.

UConn to Big 12 should be the top priority for joining the Colorado Buffaloes. The money they make will definitely be a way to get the Huskies on board as well. There can be more than just the UConn Huskies potentially joining the conference, as rumors have been intensifying.