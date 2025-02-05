UGA players on the Eagles: A look at Georgia stars ready to play in Super Bowl 59

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Six Philly players who are in this year's Super Bowl have previously played college football at Georgia.

Who are the former Georgia stars playing for Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?

#1. Lewis Cine

Lewis Cine spent three years with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019–2021. The safety helped them win the national title in his final year of college football.

The Eagles signed Cine last month. He started the season with the Buffalo Bills and also previously played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

#2. Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter played three years at Georiga from 2020 to 2022. The defensive lineman won two national titles with the Bulldogs.

The Eagles drafted Carter in the first round as the No. 9 pick in 2023. He earned a Pro Bowl honor this season and is expected to start in Philly's defensive line at Super Bowl LIX.

#3. Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis played as a defensive lineman at Georgia from 2018–2021. He won the national title in his final collegiate year.

The Eagles selected Davis in the first round in 2022. He has been an important member of Philly's defensive line since then.

#4. Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean spent three years at Georgia from 2019 to 2021. The linebacker helped the Bulldogs win the national title in the 2021 season.

The Eagles drafted Dean in the third round in 2022. Unfortunately for Dean, he won't play in Super Bowl LIX after injuring his knee in Philly's wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers.

#5. Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo won two national titles at Georgia during his three years with the team from 2020 to 2022. The cornerback also earned a Second-team All-SEC honor in his final collegiate year.

The Eagles drafted Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has been a key member of the Philly defense ever since.

#6. Nolan Smith Jr.

Nolan Smith Jr. was the second of Philly's two first-round picks in 2023. The linebacker has grown into a solid defensive player for the franchise since then.

Smith Jr. played at Georgia for four years from 2019 to 2022 and won two national titles.

