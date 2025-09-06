UL Monroe vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

The UL Monroe Warhawks will square off against the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the UL Monroe vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UL Monroe vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 2

UL Monroe projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on offense vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starters WR-X 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR WR-Z 7 Trujillo, Nic RS SO/TR WR-SL 4 Coulter, JP JR/TR LT 75 McBroom, Que RS JR/TR LG 77 Steele, Reese RS SR/TR C 58 Fisher, Elijah RS SR RG 56 Mickle, Jay GR/TR RT 67 Vinson, AJ RS SO/TR TE 80 Sullivan Jr., Nate SR/TR QB 10 Armenta, Aidan RS JR/TR RB 22 Ford, D'Shaun FR

Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on defense vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starters DE 1 Wells, Kevontay SR/TR NT 55 Simmons, Jerome RS JR/TR DT 45 Mosley, Cliff RS SR/TR BAN 5 Pullen, Billy SR/TR ROVER 3 Flemmings, Noah JR/TR MLB 16 Langston, Seidron JR/TR LCB 13 Godsey Jr., David RS SR SS 12 Tiller, Jabari JR/TR FS 8 Fauntroy, Carl RS JR/TR RCB 4 Perkins-McAllister, D'Arco RS SR/TR NB 24 Canterbury, Kamrin JR/TR

Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starter PT 47 Ryan, Makenzie SO PK 99 Larson, Max RS SR/TR KO 99 Larson, Max RS SR/TR LS 48 Wilson, Nolan RS JR/TR H 33 Wells, Andrew RS SR PR 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR KR 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on offense vs. UL Monroe:

Position No. Starer WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR RB 9 Young, Richard RS SO

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on defense vs. UL Monroe:

Position No. Starter DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR DT 23 Smith, James JR RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on special teams vs. UL Monroe:

Position No. Starter PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO KR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR

UL Monroe vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 2

UL Monroe depth chart

Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR 12 Campbell, Javon SR/TR WR-Z 7 Trujillo, Nic RS SO/TR 0 Griffin, Tyler RS JR/TR WR-SL 4 Coulter, JP JR/TR 8 Bibbs, Jonathan RS FR LT 75 McBroom, Que RS JR/TR 55 Applewhite, David RS FR LG 77 Steele, Reese RS SR/TR 74 Tucker, Roscoe JR/TR C 58 Fisher, Elijah RS SR 50 Rowe, Jordan RS FR RG 56 Mickle, Jay GR/TR 54 Green, Nate RS FR RT 67 Vinson, AJ RS SO/TR 70 Goodman Jr., John Curtis RS JR TE 80 Sullivan Jr., Nate SR/TR 1 Nixon, Julian RS SR/TR QB 10 Armenta, Aidan RS JR/TR 17 Herring, Hunter RS SR/TR RB 22 Ford, D'Shaun FR 29 Reed Jr., Tyrell RS SO/TR

Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 1 Wells, Kevontay SR/TR 41 Howell, Dylan SR/TR NT 55 Simmons, Jerome RS JR/TR 90 Hamlin, Jaden SR/TR DT 45 Mosley, Cliff RS SR/TR 95 Jacobs, Levontae GR/TR BAN 5 Pullen, Billy SR/TR 19 Calender, Jaeden SO ROVER 3 Flemmings, Noah JR/TR 30 Ross, Marcus RS JR/TR MLB 16 Langston, Seidrion JR/TR 6 Hopkins, Tyrese RS SR/TR LCB 13 Godsey Jr., David RS SR 2 Wilson, Korian RS SR/TR SS 12 Tiller, Jabari JR/TR 21 Harris, Lynard RS SO FS 8 Fauntroy, Carl RS JR/TR 23 Foster, Jalen JR/TR RCB 4 Perkins-McAllister, D'Arco RS SR/TR 25 Benson, Navarion RS JR/TR NB 24 Canterbury, Kamrin JR/TR

Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 47 Ryan, Makenzie SO 43 Stagg, Luke RS SR PK 99 Larson, Max RS SR/TR 43 Stagg, Luke RS SR KO 99 Larson, Max RS SR/TR 43 Stagg, Luke RS SR LS 48 Wilson, Nolan RS JR/TR 33 Wells, Andrew RS SR H 33 Wells, Andrew RS SR PR 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR KR 2 Godfrey, Jake JR/TR

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 7 Adams, Cole RS SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 64 Carroll, Michael FR TE-Y 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR 81 Edwards, Kaleb FR TE-H 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 92 Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR 90 Simmons, London FR DT 23 Smith, James JR 94 Hill, Edric RS SO 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR RUSH 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO 20 Latham, Jah-Marien GR 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO WLB 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 26 Metz, Luke FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 36 Reese, QB RS FR 30 Jones, Cayden SO LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR SS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR NB 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 37 Notaro, Peter FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO

How to watch UL Monroe vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details

The UL Monroe vs. Alabama Week 2 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

