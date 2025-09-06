  • home icon
  • UL Monroe vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

UL Monroe vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:51 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn

The UL Monroe Warhawks will square off against the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the UL Monroe vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

UL Monroe vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 2

UL Monroe projected starting lineup

Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on offense vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR
WR-Z7Trujillo, Nic RS SO/TR
WR-SL4Coulter, JP JR/TR
LT75McBroom, Que RS JR/TR
LG77Steele, Reese RS SR/TR
C58Fisher, Elijah RS SR
RG56Mickle, Jay GR/TR
RT67Vinson, AJ RS SO/TR
TE80Sullivan Jr., Nate SR/TR
QB10Armenta, Aidan RS JR/TR
RB22Ford, D'Shaun FR
Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on defense vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starters
DE1Wells, Kevontay SR/TR
NT55Simmons, Jerome RS JR/TR
DT45Mosley, Cliff RS SR/TR
BAN5Pullen, Billy SR/TR
ROVER3Flemmings, Noah JR/TR
MLB16Langston, Seidron JR/TR
LCB13Godsey Jr., David RS SR
SS12Tiller, Jabari JR/TR
FS8Fauntroy, Carl RS JR/TR
RCB4Perkins-McAllister, D'Arco RS SR/TR
NB24Canterbury, Kamrin JR/TR
Here's a look at UL Monroe's starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starter
PT47Ryan, Makenzie SO
PK99Larson, Max RS SR/TR
KO99Larson, Max RS SR/TR
LS48Wilson, Nolan RS JR/TR
H33Wells, Andrew RS SR
PR2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR
KR2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR
Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on offense vs. UL Monroe:

PositionNo.Starer
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR
RB9Young, Richard RS SO
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on defense vs. UL Monroe:

PositionNo.Starter
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT23Smith, James JR
RUSH4Russaw, Qua RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on special teams vs. UL Monroe:

PositionNo.Starter
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45Bird, David JR/TR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO
KR11Scott, Rico RS FR
UL Monroe vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 2

UL Monroe depth chart

Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR12Campbell, Javon SR/TR
WR-Z7Trujillo, Nic RS SO/TR0Griffin, Tyler RS JR/TR
WR-SL4Coulter, JP JR/TR8Bibbs, Jonathan RS FR
LT75McBroom, Que RS JR/TR55Applewhite, David RS FR
LG77Steele, Reese RS SR/TR74Tucker, Roscoe JR/TR
C58Fisher, Elijah RS SR50Rowe, Jordan RS FR
RG56Mickle, Jay GR/TR54Green, Nate RS FR
RT67Vinson, AJ RS SO/TR70Goodman Jr., John Curtis RS JR
TE80Sullivan Jr., Nate SR/TR1Nixon, Julian RS SR/TR
QB10Armenta, Aidan RS JR/TR17Herring, Hunter RS SR/TR
RB22Ford, D'Shaun FR29Reed Jr., Tyrell RS SO/TR
Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE1Wells, Kevontay SR/TR41Howell, Dylan SR/TR
NT55Simmons, Jerome RS JR/TR90Hamlin, Jaden SR/TR
DT45Mosley, Cliff RS SR/TR95Jacobs, Levontae GR/TR
BAN5Pullen, Billy SR/TR19Calender, Jaeden SO
ROVER3Flemmings, Noah JR/TR30Ross, Marcus RS JR/TR
MLB16Langston, Seidrion JR/TR6Hopkins, Tyrese RS SR/TR
LCB13Godsey Jr., David RS SR2Wilson, Korian RS SR/TR
SS12Tiller, Jabari JR/TR21Harris, Lynard RS SO
FS8Fauntroy, Carl RS JR/TR23Foster, Jalen JR/TR
RCB4Perkins-McAllister, D'Arco RS SR/TR25Benson, Navarion RS JR/TR
NB24Canterbury, Kamrin JR/TR
Here's a look at UL Monroe's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT47Ryan, Makenzie SO43Stagg, Luke RS SR
PK99Larson, Max RS SR/TR43Stagg, Luke RS SR
KO99Larson, Max RS SR/TR43Stagg, Luke RS SR
LS48Wilson, Nolan RS JR/TR33Wells, Andrew RS SR
H33Wells, Andrew RS SR
PR2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR
KR2Godfrey, Jake JR/TR
Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11Scott, Rico RS FR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO7Adams, Cole RS SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR78Lloyd, Jackson FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR70Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR69Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR73Alinen, Olaus RS SO
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO64Carroll, Michael FR
TE-Y87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR81Edwards, Kaleb FR
TE-H80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR18Pritchett, Marshall FR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12Russell, Keelon FR
RB9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR11Renaud, Jordan RS SO31Keeley, Keon RS SO
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR92Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR90Simmons, London FR
DT23Smith, James JR94Hill, Edric RS SO88Faga, Isaia RS FR
RUSH4Russaw, Qua RS SO20Latham, Jah-Marien GR42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
WLB0Lawson, Deontae RS SR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR26Metz, Luke FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR36Reese, QB RS FR30Jones, Cayden SO
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
SS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS18Hubbard, Bray JR12Mincey, Zavier SO6Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO9Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
NB7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32Asparuhov, Alex FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO37Notaro, Peter FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52Rozier, Alex RS JR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR7Adams, Cole RS SO3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2Williams, Ryan SO
KR11Scott, Rico RS FR7Adams, Cole RS SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
How to watch UL Monroe vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details

The UL Monroe vs. Alabama Week 2 game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

Edited by Arnold
