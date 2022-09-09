University of North Carolina vs. Georgia State University Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 10, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season 

The University of North Carolina visits Georgia State University for their third game of the season on September 10.

UNC heads to Georgia after a crazy game in the mountains of North Carolina. UNC eeked out a win after allowing Appalachian State University to score 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Three touchdowns were scored in the last 30 seconds. If App State had converted the two-point conversion on either of their touchdowns, the game would have gone into overtime. However, they blew both opportunities to give UNC the win.

Georgia State University enters this game on a less impressive note. They had their first game of the season last week at South Carolina. The University of South Carolina crushed GSU 35-14. GSU's schedule will be easier after this week, as they start conference play.

University of North Carolina vs. Georgia State University Match Details

Fixture: UNC @ GSU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

University of North Carolina vs. Georgia State University Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under UNC -7.5 (-105) -295 Over 64.5 (-112) GSU +7.5 (-115) +235 Under 64.5 (-108)

University of North Carolina vs. Georgia State University Best Pick

North Carolina has averaged 59 points a game. While Georgia State was able to hold South Carolina to 35 points, they will not have the same kind of luck this week.

Drake Maye, a North Carolina native, has thrown for over 640 yards in two games this season.

UNC's defense is not as strong as their offense, so assuming they give up at least 20 points, the offense only has to put up 45 points for this over to hit. It's an excellent move for bettors.

Over 64.5 Points (-108)

University of North Carolina vs. Georgia State University Prediction

UNC destroyed Florida A&M 56-24 in their first game. While they struggled against App State, this seven-and-a-half-point spread seems like an overreaction. North Carolina has some killers on this team, and App is sneaky good. Playing another team that barely deserves to be Division 1, this game should be a cakewalk for North Carolina.

UNC -7.5 (-105)

