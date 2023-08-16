"Unless there was a radical change" FSU President Richard McCullough goes blunt on the hurdles for Seminoles leaving the ACC

FSU will remain a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference for at least one more year following the failure to submit the intention to leave by the Tuesday deadline. The university has been vocal about its plan to leave the ACC for a stronger Power Five league.

While it appears like the ACC will experience some calm for the time being, Florida State is not showing any signs of halting its exit plan. The university president, Richard McCollough, remains adamant about leaving the ACC unless the league changes its revenue distribution model.

"I believe FSU, at some point, will have to very seriously consider leaving the ACC unless there was a radical change to the revenue distribution," McCullough said.

The university has been working on leaving the ACC for more than a year. However, numerous challenges stand in the path of a departure, with one major hurdle being a media agreement between the conference and ESPN that extends all the way until 2036.

Will the ACC change its revenue-sharing model?

The ACC Board of Directors gave its approval to a new revenue distribution model for the conference in May. The new approach adopted by the board aims to reward universities based on accomplishments in postseason play both in football and basketball.

However, the Seminoles don't seem happy with this model. The university wants a revenue-sharing formula that rewards members according to their influence and contribution to the conference's marketability. Through this, Florida State will be at an advantage.

For the 2022-23 academic year, FSU will reportedly receive an equivalent conference payout as a smaller ACC school like Boston College. This is despite significant variations in investment in revenue-generating sports and considerable disparities in football game viewership.

Will the exit plan of FSU eventually become successful?

It's no secret that Florida State wants to end its association with the ACC. However, leaving the league doesn't come that easily for the university. There are a number of obstacles stopping the Seminoles from making their way out of the conference.

The university has to pay a massive $120 million to the ACC as an exit fee, which will be a record payment to depart an athletic conference in the history of college sports. The Seminoles also have to challenge the grant of rights belonging to ESPN in court to finalize their exit.

This difficult and lengthy process continues to place FSU's exit plan in doubt. However, the belief within the university is that there will eventually be an easier pathway to leave the ACC.