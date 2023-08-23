Urban Meyer on conference realignment: ‘It’s unsustainable right now’ as Pac-12 struggles to keep up with Big Ten and Big 12

The Pac-12 started crumbling a few weeks ago as it witnessed a mass exodus of its members, following the presentation of a new media deal. The new media agreement with Apple was considered not lucrative enough, so teams started finding their way out.

This showcases how much damage television money continues to do to college football. A landscape once cherished for its traditions and pure athleticism has undergone a significant transformation in recent decades, largely due to the influx of television money.

Following the events that occurred within the Pac-12, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has criticized the current situation in college football. He has said that "it's unsustainable." The veteran is wary of what the future holds for college football as it continues its volcanic change.

“I was talking to a couple of administrators that I won’t share their names, but I’m very close with, and it’s unsustainable right now," Urban Meyer said.

Urban Meyer can't believe where the Pac-12 finds itself

Urban Meyer has witnessed the landscape undergo many changes in the last couple of years. Considering how big the Pac-12 was when he was becoming familiar with the college football realm, the former Florida coach can't believe the league is on the verge of collapse.

“The Pac-12 was already the biggest, strongest conference when I was growing up. Heisman Trophy winners, national champions, Hall of Fame coaches, NFL players everywhere, great rivalries, great stadiums. To think this is where we’re at — the reality is this, Tim. I was part of it when the whole world changed.”

The Pac-12 has been a part of the realm of college sports for more than 100 years. However, the current situation means it could go into extinction in 2024, marking an unpleasant end to its history and heritage in a college football landscape that is now driven by financial incentives.

Is television money doing harm to college football?

Television contracts have brought in substantial revenue and provided widespread exposure for college football. It has also catalyzed a series of negative consequences that threaten the very essence of the sport. Television money has inflicted lots of damage on the realm.

With media contracts getting bigger, college football has become a multi-billion dollar industry, prompting a shift from amateurism to commercialization. This has had a large impact on student-athletes with rigorous demands, exacerbated by television money, imposing a heavy burden on them.

Without a doubt, the integrity and essence of college football are at stake with the detrimental consequences of television money. It is crucial for stakeholders to strike a balance between financial gain and the values that have upheld the sport.