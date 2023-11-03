Urban Meyer is an important figure in the college football world. While he can be termed as a successful coach at the NCAA level, he has had his fair share of controversies. One such incident occurred during the last year of his stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Back in 2018, Meyer landed an endorsement deal with the food chain, Bob Evans Farm, which is reportedly valued at $600,000,000. It turned out to be a short-lived association, with the then-Buckeyes head coach's deal being suspended soon after.

Why did Urban Meyer lose the Bob Evans Farms deal?

Urban Meyer was named the 'head breakfast coach' by Bob Evans Farms in an advertisement campaign in July of 2018. However, just a few days after the endorsement deal went public, the Ohio State Buckeyes were hit by a scandal involving the program's wide receiver coach, Zach Smith.

Nine different police reports were filed in the case alleging that Smith had abused his ex-wife, Courtney. It was revealed during the investigation that Meyer knew about his WR coach's domestic violence history. It led to the Buckeyes suspending their head coach for three games that season. That was enough for Bob Evans Farms to drop his endorsement deal.

Meyer saw off that season with Ohio State and then announced his retirement from coaching. Since then, he has coached in the NFL, involving a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers, but hasn't returned to the college football world.

What is Urban Meyer up to now?

After he announced his retirement from coaching, Urban Meyer joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst before the 2019 season. He worked with them for two years before accepting a head coach role with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, which did not last long.

Less than a year into his tenure, Meyers was fired by the Panthers after a disastrous run of games. Meyers compared coaching in the NFL to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide every week. After he lost his job, the former coach rejoined Fox.

Three national championship titles, two with Florida and one with Ohio State, are enough to establish his college football legacy. Does he want another crack at it? He has rubbished the rumors for now.