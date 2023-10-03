USC vs. Arizona prediction and betting tips - October 7th | College football Week 6

Caleb Williams and the USC escaped a dicey situation on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes of Deion Sanders. Sanders' son, Shedeur, led the team to a 14-point quarter in which they came close to one score of tying the game. In the end, the Trojans prevailed 48-41.

However, the close nature of the affair made the Trojans fall one spot in the rankings into Week 6, currently ranking No. 9 in the nation. Williams continued his form, throwing for 403 yards with six touchdown passes and one interception.

This Saturday, they face a 3-2 Arizona Wildcats team that shouldn't give them as many issues as the Buffs. The Wildcats were competitive in their Week 5 encounter with the No. 7 Washington Huskies. In the second half, Arizona managed to get between one score of tying the game on two occasions.

Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 232 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. Both teams had almost the same rushing yards, Arizona with 110 and Washington with 111. The Wildcats couldn't capitalize on the Huskies' mistakes, as Washington lost 125 yards in offense to 12 penalties.

USC vs. Arizona prediction

The Trojans are a 20-point favorite in this game. The Wildcats were able to hurt the Washington Huskies last week in a game in which they faced arguably the best defense in the nation. The Trojans' defense won't give them as much of a hard time as the Huskies.

On the other hand, the Wildcats tried to stop Washington's vertical pass with seven defensive backs. It somewhat worked, as Michael Penix had his productive game of the year, but in the end, the Huskies prevailed nonetheless. The task will be considerably more difficult against the No. 1 offense in the nation.

USC 45-30 Arizona

USC vs. Arizona betting tips

USC has won two games against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

USC and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season.

The average total in the Trojans games this season is 67.3, 4.7 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The Trojans' five games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 72 points three times.