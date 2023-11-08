USC vs. Oregon prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The USC Trojans (7-3) are in Oregon to play the Ducks (8-1) on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

USC is coming off a 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies and is 1-3 in their last four games. Oregon, meanwhile, is coming off a 63-19 blowout win over Cal last weekend.

USC vs. Oregon: Game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: USC Trojans (7-3) vs. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

USC vs. Oregon: Betting odds

Spread

USC +15.5 (-110)

Oregon -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

USC +625

Oregon -950

Total

Over 73.5 (-112)

Under 73.5 (-108)

USC vs. Oregon: Picks

The USC Trojans have been figured out this season, as they have a high-powered offense, but their defense is one of the worst in college football. In this spot, I like Caleb Williams to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Williams has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of USC's last two games and he'll be motivated to continue to dominate this season and go into the NFL on a high.

The Oregon Ducks, meanwhile, look like a legit national title contender but will need to win the Pac-12 if they are going to win it all. Oregon is led by Bo Nix, who should throw for a ton, but I like the over-rushing yards for Mar'Keise Irving. Irving is averaging 107 rushing yards per game over the last four.

USC vs. Oregon: Head-to-head

USC and Oregon have played each other 62 times against one another since 1915. Overall, the Trojans lead the all-time series 38-22-2.

USC vs. Oregon: Prediction

The USC Trojans fired their defensive coordinator this week as their defense has been one of the worst in college football. Oregon, meanwhile, comes in with one of the best offenses in the country and a solid defense.

Although limiting Caleb Williams will be tough, they should be able to slow him down enough to cruise to a blowout victory here. Nix and the Ducks' offense will score on nearly every possession and cover the spread.

Prediction: Oregon blows out USC

Poll : Who do you think wins? USC Oregon 0 votes