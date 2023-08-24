USC vs San Jose State prediction and betting tips - August 26, 2023 | College Football Week 0

College football is officially back, as Week 0 takes place this weekend.

On Saturday, August 26, the USC Trojans are set to host San Jose State Spartans at 8 pm ET.

Reigning Heisman winner quarterback Caleb Williams leads USC, and the team is currently ranked 6th heading into the season. San Jose State finished last season with a 7-5 record and will be led by starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

College football Week 0: Picks and predictions for USC vs San Jose State

USC will be playing in the Pac-12 for the final year before heading to the Big Ten in 2024, and they could be in the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

The Trojans are massive -9000 points favorites on the money line and are -30.5 point favorites on the spread. The over/under is set at 66.

Caleb Williams and the USC offense are expected to be more lethal, while their defense should improve after being weak at points last season. Their defense created a lot of turnovers last year, and it is predicted to happen again this season, especially against San Jose State.

The chances of winning this game are high for USC. The question is whether they can cover the -30.5-point spread.

Last season, the Trojans were favored by at least 30 points in two separate matchups and covered the large spread both times. San Jose State also was just 4-8 against the spread last season. USC has a record of 5-0 in this historical matchup since 1995.

30.5 points is high, but it will be a massive challenge for the Spartans' defense to contain the Trojans' offense.

Prediction: USC 55 - 14 San Jose State

USC should be at -30.5 points here, but the better way to attack this game is by taking the over 66, as the Trojans should be able to score plenty of points. The defense is a bit of a concern and last year, USC hit the over in 11 of 15 games.

Take the over 66.

How to watch USC vs San Jose State: TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The game can be watched on the Pac-12 Network and listened to on the radio at 790 KABC. The game will take place at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with kickoff set for 8 pm ET.

