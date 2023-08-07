USF Bulls football QB battle intensifies between Gerry Bohanon and others: Reports

As the 2023 college football season approaches, USF stands among a few Division I teams yet to know their starting quarterback. However, the Bulls' situation is peculiar, as their quarterback room functions as a tightly-knit fraternity.

According to Joey Johnston of Sports Talk Florida, USF quarterback options going into the 2023 season is a "brotherhood" that supports one another. They collaborate on studying and strategizing ways to dismantle opposing defenses. The QBs also share laughter and relieve stress together outside of practice sessions.

Nonetheless, it's important to understand that this environment is still competitive. Amidst this intense backdrop, there will always be a figure who takes on the role of a guiding older sibling. That is what every one of them is out to prove before the season commences.

Who will be USF's starting quarterback in 2023?

The quarterback competition has taken center stage during the University of South Florida football team's training camp. Alex Golesh, the new coach of the Bulls, emphasized that he holds no predetermined beliefs about the outcome.

As the team progresses toward its season opener against Western Kentucky on Sep. 2, let’s take a look at their quarterback options:

Gerry Bohanon

Gerry Bohanon is the incumbent starting quarterback for USF after playing his first season with the program in 2022. However, the senior has a slimmer chance of retaining the spot in the upcoming season after a debut year that fell below the expectations of many.

He is the most experienced player in the quarterback room and previously played a pivotal role in Baylor's journey to the Sugar Bowl. However, Bohanon's first season with the Bulls was abruptly cut short due to a debilitating shoulder injury.

Byrum Brown

Byrum Brown's sudden rise in the USF quarterback room is obviously a noteworthy one. He began the 2022 season as a fourth-string option in the signal-caller role without expecting to see action. However, Brown's trajectory took an unexpected turn.

As the season progressed and both Bohanon and Katravis Marsh succumbed to injuries, he found himself in the role of a starter. In his four appearances last season for the Bulls, Brown recorded 404 passing yards and five touchdowns in 50 attempts.

Other Options

Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie and freshman Israel Carter are the other two scholarship options for the Bulls in the quarterback role. With Carter new to the college football stage and Archie playing just two games last season, the two are at the bottom of the QB pecking order.

However, things can always turn out unexpectedly in the world of college football. Golesh hopes to know the starter soon but won't make a public announcement.