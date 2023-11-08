Utah vs. Washington prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Utah Utes are in Washington to play the Huskies on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 13 Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) is coming off a 55-3 thrashing of the Arizona State Sun Devils. On the other hand, No. 5 Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) defeated USC 52-42 last week.

Utah vs. Washington: Game Details

Fixture: Utah Utes (7-2) vs. Washington Huskies (9-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Husky Stadium

Utah vs. Washington: Betting Odds

Spread

Utah +9.5 (-108)

Washington -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Utah +295

Washington -375

Total

Over 53 (-108)

Under 53 (-112)

Utah vs. Washington: Picks

The Utah Utes have been solid despite quarterback Cam Rising not playing at all this season due to a knee injury.

Bryson Barnes has been solid in Rising's absence, and we expect him to toss at least 1.5 passing touchdowns. Barnes has surpassed this mark in two of his last three games, while Washington has allowed quarterbacks to throw for more than 1.5 touchdowns in two of their last four games.

The Huskies are headed by Heisman Trophy frontrunner quarterback Michael Penix Jr. while running back Dillon Johnson is expected to go over 86.5 yards rushing at -115. Johnson has gone beyond this number in two of his last four games while going under in one, in which he ran for 85 yards.

Utah vs. Washington: Head-to-head

Washington has dominated the head-to-head series against Utah, as the Huskies lead the series 12-2. This is the first time the programs are set to meet since 2020.

Utah vs. Washington: Prediction

The Washington Huskies have looked very impressive and will likely rematch the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game.

Against Utah, the Huskies' offense should be able to carve up the Utes' defense like Oregon was able to do. Although Washington's defense is a bit of a concern, the Huskies should still win by double-digit points.

Prediction: Washington wins by double digits.

