The Villanova Wildcats are 2-0 after two weeks of college football. In Week 1, they defeated Lehigh 38-10 and in Week 2 they outscored Colgate 42-19.

Their quarterback Connor Watkins had a great game last week, recording 310 passing yards with two touchdown passes. He also rushed for two scores.

We would urge you to keep an eye out for WR Rayjoun Pringle, who had a great game in Week 2 with 168 yards and one touchdown. He might become a target favorite for Watkins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The UCF Knights are also 2-0, after defeating Kent State in Week 1 and Boise State in Week 2.

While Week 1 was a 56-6 trashing of the Golden Flashes, the game versus the Broncos was a close call with a final score of 16-18. Their quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw a competent 272 yards last week, recording two interceptions but no touchdown passes.

Unfortunately for the Knights, their QB got a leg injury on the last drive of the game and will be sidelined for some weeks.

In his place, transfer Timmy McClain will be starting for UCF. He last played regular football for South Florida in 2021, where he threw for 1888 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

These two teams have only met once, back in 2006, when UCF took the victory 35-16.

We are going to go a bit wild here and predict a narrow victory for the Wildcats.

In usual circumstances, the Knights should take care of business with the Wildcats, but given their quarterback situation, we are favoring the FCS school. This is going to be Timmy McClain's first start since 2021.

The Knights' hopes of winning rest on their defense.

Prediction: Villanova 17-10 UCF

Betting trends Villanova vs. UCF

Villanova are 1-1 in their last five games against the spread Villanova is 1-0 in road games against the spread UCF is 0-1 in road games against the spread UCF is 1-1 in their last five games against the spread

Game Information

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Network: ESPN+