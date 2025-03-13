Virginia Tech practically made no progress in the 2024 college football season when compared to 2023. The Hokies finished the regular season with a 6-6 record, just like in the previous year, but went on to lose the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota.

With Brent Pry entering his fourth season at the program in 2025, there's a strong ambition to ensure things get better next season. The goal is to become a force to reckon with and potentially a contender within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia Tech has been able to assemble a quite solid class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The program secured the commitment of 20 high school players, with a whopping 60% of them coming from in-state schools. Here's a look at three of the incoming freshmen to watch out for.

Three Virginia Tech freshmen to watch out for in 2025

#1. Jeff Overton, RB

Jeff Overton is considered the highest-rated player in the Virginia Tech Class of 2025. The four-star recruit is one of the top prospects hailing from Virginia this cycle, and he chose to play college football in-state. He is anticipated to make an early impact as a freshman.

With the departure of notable names like Bhaysul Tuten and Malachi Thomas this offseason, the Hokies running back room will need to fill the void ahead of next season. Overton comes as a solid option to team up with the returning players as well as the portal acquisitions.

#2. Shamarius Peterkin, WR

Shamarius Peterkin is another four-star recruit in the Virginia Tech Class of 2025. The wide receiver comes as the Hokies' biggest acquisition from outside the state this offseason, and he's expected to become an important player in the program in the next couple of years.

Peterkin is anticipated to join the team's wide receiver rotation in the upcoming season. The receiver room will be without the likes of Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell and Jaylin Lane, giving Peterkin a clear path to some game time in 2025 despite portal additions.

#3. Jahmari DeLoatch, CB

Jahmari DeLoatch is arguably the best defensive player in the Virginia Tech Class of 2025. The three-star cornerback is one of the 12 players the program has secured from Virginia. Without a doubt, he has a lot to offer to the team in the next couple of years.

With his athleticism, DeLoatch is anticipated to make it to the field early in his career with the Hokies. The team has already seen a noteworthy departure of Dorian Strong in the cornerback room, giving DeLoatch the opportunity to get some game time next season.

