Virginia Tech vs Tulane Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 27 | Miltary Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies are set to play the Tulane Green Wave on Dec. 27 in the Military Bowl at 2 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech (6-6) became bowl-eligible in the final game of the season with a 55-17 blowout road win over Virginia. On the other hand, Tulane (11-2) lost to SMU 26-14 in the AAC Championship game.

Virginia Tech vs Tulane: Game Details

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6) vs Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs Tulane: Betting Odds

Spread

Virginia Tech -10 (-112)

Tulane +10 (-108)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech -380

Tulane +300

Total

Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110)

Virginia Tech vs Tulane: Picks

Virginia Tech will have most of their key players playing in the Bowl game which is a big boost but the Hokies offense is led by running back Bhayshul Tuten. In his last five games, Tuten has averaged 80 yards per game (not including a game where he only had three carries). Take Tuten to go over his rushing yards in the Military Bowl.

Tulane, meanwhile, will be without quarterback Michael Pratt who will be preparing for the NFL draft. With their quarterback out, the Green Wave will likely turn to their ground game which means plenty of carries for Makhi Hughes.

In his last five games, Hughes is averaging 103.6 rushing yards per game while he went over 100 rushing yards in seven of his last nine games. Take Hughes to go over his rushing yards.

Virginia Tech vs Tulane: Head-to-head

Virginia Tech is 5-4 all-time against Tulane, but this is the first time they will play since 1986.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Military Bowl is no different.

Virginia Tech

Chance Black, RB (transfer portal)

Derrick Canteen, CB (transfer portal)

Johnny Dickson, iOL (transfer portal)

Luke Shields, WR (transfer portal)

Da’Wain Lofton, WR (transfer portal)

Daequan Wright, TE (transfer portal)

Bryce Duke, RB (transfer portal)

Nyquee Hawkins, S (transfer portal)

Christian Moss, WR (transfer portal)

Dae’Quan Wright, TE (transfer portal)

J.R. Walker, LB (transfer portal)

Hunter McLain, OT (transfer portal)

Tulane

Corey Platt Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Keith Cooper Jr., DL (transfer portal)

Kai Horton, QB (transfer portal)

Kentrell Webb, CB (transfer portal)

Devean Deal, EDGE (transfer portal)

DJ Douglas, WR (transfer portal)

Carson Haggard, QB (transfer portal)

Chris Brazzell II, WR (transfer portal)

Phat Watts, WR (transfer portal)

Chadwick Bailey, CB (transfer portal)

Alex Bauman, TE (transfer portal)

Kiland Harrison, CB (transfer portal)

Michael Pratt, QB (NFL Draft)

Virginia Tech vs Tulane: Prediction

Tulane had a good season but in the bowl game will be missing too many key players to compete with Virginia Tech here.

The Hokies' defense should be able to limit the Green Wave passing game and get a turnover or two. Virginia Tech will be able to cruise to a one-sided victory and win the Military Bowl by double digits.

Prediction: Virginia Tech wins by 10+.

