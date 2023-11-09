Virginia vs. Louisville prediction, odds, and picks

The Virginia Cavaliers are in Louisville to play the Cardinals on Thursday (November 9) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Unranked Virginia (2-7, 1-4 ACC) is coming off a 45-17 blowout loss to Georgia Tech. No. 11 Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC). Meanwhile, Louisville is on a two-game win streak and coming off a 34-3 win over Virginia Tech.

Virginia vs. Louisville: Game Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) vs. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)

Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Virginia vs. Louisville: Betting Odds

Spread

Virginia +20.5 (-108)

Louisville -20.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Virginia +800

Lousiville -1350

Total

Over 50.5 (-108)

Under 50.5 (-112)

Virginia vs. Louisville: Picks

Virginia's offense runs through wide receiver Malik Washington, who I like to record a touchdown at +120. Washington is the Cavaliers' top offense as last week he recorded 11 catches for 109 yards as he is the go-to option. Virginia will trail early and be forced to pass, which should set up Washington for a good day and one I expect them to find the end zone.

Meanwhile, Louisville is led by running back Isaac Guerendo and the Cardinals will hand the ball to him plenty, so I like him to go over his rushing yards. Guerendo ran for 146 yards on 11 carries last week, while this season, he's averaging 64 yards over his last four games. But last week they relied on him heavily against a bad Virginia Tech defense, and Virginia's defense might be worse.

Virginia vs. Louisville: Head-to-head

The Virginia Cavaliers and Louisville Cardinals have played each other 11 times and Louisville leads the series 6-5. The Cardinals are 4-1 at home and snapped their two-game losing streak last season.

Virginia vs. Louisville: Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers have a terrible defense, while Louisville is still trying to play in the ACC championship game. The Cardinals have a solid offense and should be able to carve through Virginia here.

This game won't be close from the get-go, as Louisville will cover the spread and blowout the Cavaliers.

Prediction: Louisville wins by three touchdowns.

