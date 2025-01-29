Wake Forest NFL Draft Prospects 2025: Projecting the top picks

Wake Forest is coming off a 4-8 season and will have a new coach, Jake Dickert, in 2025. But if Deacons fans are seeking a reason for optimism, it's that they won't lose a ton of talent in this offseason.

The Demon Deacons didn't have any NFL draft early entrants, and indeed, didn't have a ton of senior prospects. But here's the rundown on the top talent which might go in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wake Forest 2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Projecting the likely picks

Wake Forest safety Nick Andersen is a possibility for NFL Draft selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Nick Andersen, S

An under-the-radar signee from Virginia in 2020, Andersen is the type of player who coaches love. In four seasons at Wake Forest, Andersen has posted 262 tackles and has broken up 20 passes, including eight interceptions.

His 2024 season was extremely impressive as he made 122 tackles, which placed him just outside the top 10 in the nation in stops.

Unfortunately, for all of his work ethic and skills, Andersen's measurables are unlikely to impress NFL scouts. He's a player who could certainly use some impressive performances at Wake Forest's Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

Until then, he's likely to be undrafted, but even if that holds, he's the kind of player who has made a career out of upsetting expectations.

2. Hank Bachmeier, QB

A four-star passer from California in 2019, Bachmeier has had an impressive collegiate tour. After four seasons at Boise State, Bachmeier spent a season at Louisiana Tech and another at Wake Forest.

If nothing else, Bachmeier could probably author a comprehensive travel guide to the college towns across the nation.

He's thrown for 11,256 yards and 67 touchdowns. He was a competent presence at Wake Forest, with 2,593 yards and 16 touchdowns. Bachmeier will be 26 years old when the 2025 football season rolls around.

His ceiling is low and he's likely to go undrafted, but he could end up in the mix for a team that could use a savvy, older presence.

1. Jasheen Davis, DL

A four-star defensive end from Georgia, Davis had been a reliable aspect of the Wake Forest program for the last four seasons. In his career, Davis has 152 tackles, which includes 52 tackles for loss and 25.5 sacks. His best season was 2023 when he had 49 stops with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Davis' consistency might not be as glamorous as some less productive players with higher potential. Most mock drafts project him going in the sixth or seventh round, which seems plausible. Given his good work at Wake Forest, his long-term NFL future might be worth a shot.

What do you make of Wake's NFL Draft possibilities? Share your thoughts on Wake in the comments section below!

