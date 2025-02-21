"Walked out of Cincinnati with a scholarship" - When Travis Kelce revealed his unlikely path to Bearcats football

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has become renowned for being one of the best tight ends in NFL history, which has included being part of one of the most successful teams of all time. Despite falling short of winning Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, Kelce has accumulated three titles in his NFL career.

Kelce starred for Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio as a multisport athlete playing basketball, baseball and as a quarterback in football. During a segment of the "New Heights" podcast from last year, the Chiefs star revealed his unusual route to college football with the Cincinnati Bearcats alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce (1:10).

"Well I was Cincinnati through and through basically," Travis Kelce said. "I went to the University of Cincinnati for a basketball camp and visited Jason the rest of that weekend. Stayed with him in the dorm, hung out with him, got to meet everybody on the team and also, got to meet some of the coaches at spring ball practice that Jason was having.

"And turned out, I walked out of Cincinnati with a scholarship that day. Paul Longo, the strength guy asked for my highlight tape and big Ed Kelce made sure I didn't go without it to Cincinnati. I committed after my junior year. At least going into my senior year, I was already committed to be a Bearcat."

Travis Kelce's brother tells anecdote about Bearcats commitment

After committing to the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2008, Travis Kelce redshirted his first season before playing alongside his brother Jason the next season. Travis missed the 2010 college football season after testing positive for marijuana which broke the team rules.

During the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce revealed how his brother was offered a scholarship after a basketball camp at Cincinnati (2:00).

"So, Paul Longo actually came up to me in the weight room when he found out that you were coming to campus," Jason Kelce said. "He's like, 'No one even knew who your brother was.' I'm like, 'Guys, it's Jason's brother, he's probably got good genes.' He was like, 'I like the kid's highlight tape' and I was like, 'What are we doing guys, offer the kid a scholarship.' He was amazed that it hadn't happened yet."

Travis Kelce finished his Bearcats career with 875 receiving yards on 59 receptions resulting in 10 touchdowns and a 32-7 record. He was drafted No. 63 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2013 NFL Draft.

